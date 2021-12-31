News Top Stories

Irregularities: Senate probes NPA over N7.5bn contract

Posted on Author Chukwu David, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Senate has begun investigation into irregularities committed in the award of contract for shore erosion control work at Akipelai, Ayakoro and Otuoke in Bayelsa State.

 

The investigation is being carried out by the Senate  Public Accounts Committee, headed by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, representing Edo South Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

The Senate investigative Committee hinged the probe on a 2017 Auditor-General’s report, which was submitted to the apex legislative chamber for consideration.

 

According to the report, the contract was awarded in March 2012, with 14 months completion period but as at November of the same year, the sum of N4.2 billion had been paid to the contractor, representing 56.61 percent of the contract sum.

 

 

However, review of quantities (BOGs) under No-1 attachment, revealed that mobilization fee of N1.1 billion paid to the contractor, was supported by conditional bank guarantee from Zenith Bank Plc. with validity for 365 days, which expired on March 2, 2013, contrary to the provision of Section 35 ‘1’ of Procurement Act 2007 and Financial Regulations 2933 “1” (2009) which only provide for submission of an unconditional bank guarantee or insurance bond.

 

However, NPA in a written response to the allegation, claimed that enbloc recovery of mobilization fee might create a financial strain to the project, hence the need to recover the fee in piecemeal.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kebbi boat mishap: Over 100 missing, 53 bodies recovered, interred

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris and Musa Pam

•Northern governors mourn victims Over 100 persons have been declared missing, with only 22 persons rescued alive and 53 dead bodies recovered from the boat mishap, which occurred yesterday in Ngasky, Kebbi State. This tragic event was confirmed to our reporter by the Secretary of the Youth Association for Good Governance in Ngasky Local Government […]
News

OMISORE HOSTS SWAGA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It was a big catch for South-West Agenda for Asiwaju, otherwise known as SWAGA’23 on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in Ife Federal Constituency where thousands of political enthusiasts trooped out to witness the launch the movement. SWAGA ’23 team led by Federal Lawmakers , Hon. Ayo Omidiran, Hon Rotimi Makinde, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo and Hon […]
News

Why we stepped down Yuletide activities, by National Theatre

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The management of the National Theatre in Lagos has explained that its planned programmes for the 2020 Christmas and New Year festivities were hindered by the Lagos State government’s ban on carnival, concerts and street parties in the state.   The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Theatre, Steph Ogundele, told the News Agency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica