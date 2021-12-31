Irregularities: Senate probes NPA over N7.5bn contract

The Senate has begun investigation into irregularities committed in the award of contract for shore erosion control work at Akipelai, Ayakoro and Otuoke in Bayelsa State.

The investigation is being carried out by the Senate Public Accounts Committee, headed by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, representing Edo South Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senate investigative Committee hinged the probe on a 2017 Auditor-General’s report, which was submitted to the apex legislative chamber for consideration.

According to the report, the contract was awarded in March 2012, with 14 months completion period but as at November of the same year, the sum of N4.2 billion had been paid to the contractor, representing 56.61 percent of the contract sum.

However, review of quantities (BOGs) under No-1 attachment, revealed that mobilization fee of N1.1 billion paid to the contractor, was supported by conditional bank guarantee from Zenith Bank Plc. with validity for 365 days, which expired on March 2, 2013, contrary to the provision of Section 35 ‘1’ of Procurement Act 2007 and Financial Regulations 2933 “1” (2009) which only provide for submission of an unconditional bank guarantee or insurance bond.

However, NPA in a written response to the allegation, claimed that enbloc recovery of mobilization fee might create a financial strain to the project, hence the need to recover the fee in piecemeal.

