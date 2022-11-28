Metro & Crime

IRT arrests prison escapee who kidnapped lawyer in P/Harcourt

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Detectives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested two suspected armed robbers cum kidnappers, who are prison escapees, for allegedly abducting a female lawyer in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

 

The prison escapees were identified as Okechukwu Edison, 42, and Sunday Morison. During preliminary investigations by detectives it was revealed that both suspects, who hail from Rumuji in Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State were long-  time kidnappers, armed robbers, and car snatchers.

 

It was learnt that after successfully coordinating the kidnapping of a female legal practitioner in the city, the suspects were apprehended by Crack detectives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) on November 10, 2022 at Rumuola junction in the Rivers State.

The two suspects, along with two other criminal gang members who carried out the kidnapping, had previously spent 11 years in the Nigeria Correctional Service, Imo State as awaiting trial inmates for the offense of kidnapping.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Council Chair, driver kidnapped in Oyo community, N200m ransom demanded

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

…We are on their trail, Police   The Chairman, Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Comrade Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke, has been kidnapped. According to New Telegraph’s investigation, Adeleke was kidnapped alongside his driver on Sunday evening along Okeho-Ado Awaye Road while on his way to Ibadan for a scheduled meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde which was to hold […]
Metro & Crime

JUSUN strike: Lagos mobilises lawyers to decongest police cells

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The State Counsels in the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Lagos State have been mobilised to help check the rising number of detainees in police stations across the state due to the prolonged industrial strike by judiciary workers. The Lagos State Ministry of Justice, acting under the directive of the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for […]
Metro & Crime

Police officer defies Sanwo-Olu over Magodo Estate land tussle

Posted on Author Reporter

  The constitutional provision of the governor as chief security officer of a state was put to question Tuesday, when a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) defied a direct order by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to withdraw his men from the Magodo Phase II Estate, Lagos, where they have continued to lay […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica