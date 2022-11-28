IRT arrests prison escapee who kidnapped lawyer in P/Harcourt

Detectives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested two suspected armed robbers cum kidnappers, who are prison escapees, for allegedly abducting a female lawyer in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The prison escapees were identified as Okechukwu Edison, 42, and Sunday Morison. During preliminary investigations by detectives it was revealed that both suspects, who hail from Rumuji in Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State were long- time kidnappers, armed robbers, and car snatchers.

It was learnt that after successfully coordinating the kidnapping of a female legal practitioner in the city, the suspects were apprehended by Crack detectives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) on November 10, 2022 at Rumuola junction in the Rivers State.

The two suspects, along with two other criminal gang members who carried out the kidnapping, had previously spent 11 years in the Nigeria Correctional Service, Imo State as awaiting trial inmates for the offense of kidnapping.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...