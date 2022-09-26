Metro & Crime

IRT bust major robbery, kidnapping, arms-running gang in Plateau

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team, Force Intelligence Bureau FIB/IRT have arrested four persons suspected to be armed robbery kingpins terrorising Shendam area and its environs in Plateau State. The police detectives of the Inspector-General of Police IRT arrested the suspects after receiving several complaints from residents of the area on the activities of the gangs. The suspects identified as Yawa Buba (36), Saidu Manu Saleh (30), Saleh Musa (20) and Ibrahim Deri (27) all natives of Shendam in Plateau State were arrested by the IRT team. One of the suspects, Saleh, who is a key suspect, was nabbed by  the IRT team during a raid after receiving actionable intelligence information that he was looking for AK47 rifle to buy in the town when he was arrested. The suspect when interrogated by the Police on why he was looking for the rifle, named Ibrahim (alias Alhaji) as one of the gang members in their syndicate responsible for major robbery and kidnapping operations in Shendam and its environ. The investigation by the police team, led to the arrest of Miji Yawa Buba who lives at Angwar Yargam in the same community where the rifle was found and recovered by the police detectives who stormed the area. While Saleh in his confessional statement, said that he conspired with some of his cousins namely Alhaji Bareli Bello, Hussaini Bello and Abdo Baleri, Isa Baleri and  Ibrahim Baleri as well as his two younger brothers, Yuguda Saidu and Yahaya Saidu (now late) to buy AK 47 for the protection of their cattle. He also said that they bought the rifle from one Baba Mallam at Yelwa for the sum of N300,000.00, adding that it was usually kept at the house of Alhaji Baleri. Saleh also confessed that it was Alhaji Ibrahim Deri that asked him to look for 60 rounds of ammunitions for the rifle at Shendam, claiming that they had a good relationship. He said that he had participated in armed robbery at a provision store owned by one Alhaji Muntari in Shendam and robbed him of N200,000.00, but denied involvement in any kidnaping. It was also gathered that the gangs were also believed to have robbed many people in the town and also a pharmacy outlets, of which one of the Pharmacist identified as Ibrahim Babawuro sustained gunshot wounds during the robbery at Shendam community. Confirming the story, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi has assured that the Commander of IRT team, DCP Tunji Disu had been directed by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba to ensure that all those arrests in connection with the violent crimes are promptly prosecuted in a court of law to serve as deterrent to other criminals.

 

