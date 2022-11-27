IRT operatives arrest prison escapee who kidnapped lawyer in PH

Detectives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested two suspected armed robbers cum kidnappers for allegedly abducting a female lawyer in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The prison escapees were identified as Okechukwu Edison, 42, and Sunday Morison.

During preliminary investigations by detectives it was revealed that both suspects, who hail from Rumuji in Rivers State’s Emohua Local Government Area, were long-time kidnappers, armed robbers and car snatchers.

It was learnt that after successfully coordinating the kidnapping of a female legal practitioner in the city, the suspects were apprehended by detectives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) on November 10 at Rumuola junction in the state.

The two suspects, along with two other criminal gang members, who carried out the kidnapping, had previously spent 11 years in a Correctional Service facility in Imo State as awaiting trial inmates for the offense of kidnapping.

The suspects confessed to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by DCP Olatunji Disu, that: “We left the correctional facility on Monday, April 5, 2022 during the attack on the prison by a group of unknown gunmen who threw dynamite at the walls of the prison allowing inmates to flee.

“We went into kidnapping, robbery, and car theft after some armed soldiers invaded and destroyed the oil bunkering site we were making a living from after the jailbreak freedom as we lost everything that was sustaining our family.”

The suspects, along with another gang member, who is also an ex-convict from the same prison facility, were later apprehended by police for allegedly kidnapping a female lawyer in Port Harcourt.

They were apprehended after IRT agents received information about the kidnapping of the female lawyer who had been held captive for three days. Police authorities directed their operatives to conduct an immediate search and rescue of the lawyer.

The lawyer was released after the suspected criminals were apprehended, and she identified two of the suspects in the Police net as the people who kidnapped her and stole N5 million from her bank account.

