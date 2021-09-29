Is APC chair exclusive to former govs?

The battle for the office of the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced, but the projected intrigue is whether the trend of former governors leading the party will still continue. Aside from their vast political network that still subsists long after exiting office, the former governors still have deep pockets to pilot their ambitions to lead the ruling party.

For the records, the first and interim national chairman of APC from 2013 to 2015 was a former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande. He was succeeded by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, a former governor of Edo State in substantive position. Another ex-governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, took over from Odigie-Oyegun and the party is currently under the leadership of the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala-Buni.

Presently, no fewer than eight former governors including Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), George Akume (Benue), Ali Modu-Sheriff (Borno), Isa Yuguda (Bauchi) and Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa) are in the race to succeed Buni. Of course, there have been conversations about the conduct of former governors while serving in the party’s hierarchy. While some described them as failure, others think there should be a change of recruitment process in the party.

