Is Emefiele the worst CBN Governor ever?

M ost parts of this opinion was first expressed by Dr Law Mefor and I found most of what he said in tandem with my thoughts particularly after reading the article written in The Nation newspaper of August 9, 2022, by one Kola Amzat which at a glance looked more like a hatchet job than an objective assessment of the performance of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, under the watch of Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Without stating their extraordinary achievements, the writer threw up some names of former CBN governors since the 60s when Nigeria became independent and noted that the apex bank has never lacked men of quality with outstanding intelligence, brilliance and undoubted patriotism.

Those who got Kola Amzat’s honourable mentions were Alhaji Aliyu Mai Bornu, the first indigenous CBN Governor, Clement Nsong, Ola Vincent and Adamu Ciroma who he only nominally listed. Others were AbdulKadir Ahmed, whose achievement he gave as “the longest serving CBN Governor” and that of Joseph Sanusi as “the very industrious” and Chukwuma Soludo as “data and statistics savvy”; and of course that of Lamido Sanusi, as “banking sector reformer of note.”

Indeed Nigeria has never lacked men of vision, ideas and exceptional qualities who have presided over the apex bank and registered bold footprints on the sands of time.

But stating that Emefiele does not rank among them is both uncharitable and deliberately subjective.

Kola Amzat wrote: “It’s doubtful whether we could conveniently situate Godwin Emefiele in the class of the aforementioned. His regime has been characterized by confusion and policy somersault so much that Nigerians keep wondering why the president has not deemed it fit to send him packing.”

This mean-spirited method of picking out the CBN greats is simply hogwash and tailored to suit some interests. Comparisons of tenures or occupiers of offices are properly done by laying the key achievements and challenges side by side.

But what Kola Amzat did was just reel out names of former CBN governors and declare them as men with “shrewd minds, admirable banking and financial skills, helicopter views on the economy” and declaring that Emefiele is not one.

This sort of assessment, if it must be called one, is such a lazy man’s job though his main motive for writing the partisan piece, which is the removal of Emefiele from office, could also be seen in plain sight. In a rare feat, Godwin Emefiele is on his second term as CBN governor, having discharged his first term creditably and meritoriously.

Not all the former CBN governors listed as most outstanding got reappointed. Emefiele’s reappointment alone is a reward for excellence otherwise it would be reinforcing failure as Kola Amzat wants his readers to believe.

The CBN under Emefiele has defended the naira from the outset. Naira exchange for other world major currencies has been understandably problematic for when juxtaposed against the global economy, which has taken so much beating in the last decade, ushered in by the recent global economic meltdown, one can see why the naira is facing such challenges.

We must also take into consideration our fiscal authority and responsibility and ask the right questions on whether the fiscal policies and responsibilities are supportive of our monetary policies. The two must agree and be in sync to achieve desired objectives.

Also incurably defective is Amzat’s claim that the Emefiele era has caused so much pain, agony and tribulation for Nigerians and has succeeded in impoverishing Nigerians as their purchasing power has continually remained on a downward trend.

He even added that on account of the dwindling fortunes of the naira, many manufacturing companies have gone into extinction as if this is a trend that is just appearing on the scene. The ignorance of Kola Amzat on the workings of the economy is so detestably apparent.

The CBN is statutorily and primarily saddled with monetary policies and not with fiscal policies per se, which is directly related to the buoyancy of the economy. The purchasing power of citizens is not solely determined by monetary policies but to a lesser degree, in combination with fiscal policies.

The purchasing power of citizens is essentially predicated on what money can buy and cannot be divorced from the availability of goods and services, which the CBN cannot control. That our economy is based on consumption instead of production is not the fault of the CBN monetary policy.

Take for instance dwindling agro products and food insecurity caused mainly by shrinking production of food induced by herders- farmers conflict, which Emefiele and CBN can do nothing about. And yet the CBN has gone out of the way to intervene in food production through Anchor Borrowers Fund.

Kola Amzat ought to have first read the mandate and schedule of duty of the federal ministry before writing his trashy piece. Otherwise, he would not have lumped together fiscal and monetary responsibilities and dumped both on CBN and Emefiele.

Definitively, Kola Amzat rightly noted that monetary policy is dealing with interest rates and other sets of actions designed to control a nation’s overall money supply.

Also that monetary policy management ensures that CBN takes control when the money supply in the economy needs to be contracted or expanded and that is what the CBN is precisely doing with the defence of the naira. The incursions of the CBN under Emefiele into the fiscal sphere have been a matter of necessity and exigent needs to stimulate the economy.

So many of such policies initiated by Emefiele have paid off and the economy is better for it. Through its wealth creation, empowerment and employment interventions almost all aspects of the Nigerian economy have benefitted.

The interventions have ensured safe drinking water, improved sanitation systems, medical facilities, the spread of primary education to improve literacy rate, eradication of poverty, and improved transportation, increases in employment opportunities.

Emefiele understands that economic development should be considered as a multidimensional phenomenon because it focuses on the income and the improvement of the living standards of citizens.

Under this, incumbent CBN governor, Emefiele, promotes functional working synergy between fiscal and monetary authorities by marrying monetary policies with the development and government expenditure.

Such a CBN governor cannot rightly be said to stand aloof while the economy dwindles. If Emefiele has stood aloof, he would not have come up with the CBN interventions targeting improvements in life expectancy rate, infant, literacy rate, poverty rates, and mortality rate to bring quantitative and qualitative impacts on the citizens and economy.

He knows that the CBN has some indirect roles to play in the political, institutional, and economic environment for the interaction of the monetary and fiscal policies to work for the people.

The idea has been that the Central Bank will not stand by while the economy takes a downward turn. Thus the broad policy deliverables of the CBN economic interventions under Emefiele have remained access to affordable finance to promote long-term investment in the real sector, diversifying the economy, job creation, and promoting inclusive growth.

Kola Amzat ought to know that the Nigerian economy has suffered at least two great shocks in the last decade. The first was the global economic meltdown that soon induced global economic recessions, including in Nigeria. With several CBN interventions under Emefiele, the nation was able to snap off the first and second recessions in record times.

The second shock the Nigerian economy suffered came with the COVID-19 Pandemic, which resulted in yet another meltdown of many countries’ economies. Again, with the strong interventions of the CBN under Emefiele, the Nigerian economy was able to survive with very minimal consequences compared to many other economies.

The Nigerian economy remains the biggest in Africa and one of the fastest growing economies in the world. That is not a record to be held by a nation where monetary policies are ineffectual and incompetently run. Godwin Emefiele may not be the most beautiful CBN governor that Nigeria has produced but he is definitely far from being the worst.

Those who have set their sights on his seat and sponsor negative press against him and the institution he so has patriotically and efficiently led may continue since facts speak for themselves.

The justification and germanises of the interest shown in the nation’s presidency by Godwin Emefiele deserves a separate treatise and shall be done in due season to put in perspective Godwin Emefiele’s decision in that direction as fired by altruistic and patriotic zeal.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...