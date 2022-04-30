Is it really over for: Tyson Fury?

WITH one mighty right uppercut, World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Tyson Fury sent challenger Dillian Whyte crashing all the way down to the pits of Tartarus. As the crowd of over 90,000 at the Wembley Stadium erupted in unison to celebrate Fury’s spectacular sixth round knockout victory, the WBC champ also announced that the win was his swan song.

You read it right, Fury, easily the most popular heavyweight boxer today, just announced that he is finished with boxing. Truth be told, the 33-year-old Fury has been talking about hanging up the gloves weeks leading to his title defense against Whyte. He told reporters that he had promised his wife Paris that he was going to quit after his three wars with American heavyweight Deontay Wilder. Fury and Wilder fought three times between 2018 and 2021.

The first fight in 2018 ended in a draw while Fury won the next two fights (2020, 2021) by stoppage. Fury made a lot of money in all three fights. In the third and final fight last October, he earned an estimated $27 million, counting his guaranteed purse and share in the pay-per-view earnings of the bout. For the Whyte fight, Fury took home over $30 million, inclusive of the winner’s bonus and his 80 percent share in the pay-per-view earnings. From a financial standpoint, Fury really has no reason to fight again.

Then again, many are convinced the so-called “Gypsy King” will lace on the gloves again. There are at least two fights left on the table that figure to be very palatable for Fury. There is the winner of the rematch between WBA-WBO-IBF heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua which is tentatively set for July Fury figures to be very interested in fighting the winner of this fight becau se he stands to end up with all four major belts and the recognition as the first undisputed heavyweight champ of the four-belt era. Ukraine’s Usyk (19-0, 13 knockouts) defeated Joshua (24-2, 22 knockouts) last September 25 to collect three heavyweight belts (WBA-WBO-IBF).

He is the favorite to beat Joshua again in the rematch, although Usyk has so many things in his mind right now given the ongoing crisis in his homeland. If Joshua bucks the odds and beats Usyk, a Joshua-Fury fight will be the biggest all-British fight for the undisputed heavyweight crown.

The Wembley Stadium may not be big enough to accommodate the horde of British fight fans. Another lucrative foe for Fury is reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou of Cameroon. UFC champ Ngannou, 35, is consid-ered the hardest puncher in his weight class right now. To this day, fans are still talking about Ngannou’s vicious left hand that knocked the daylights out of veteran Alistair Overeem in December 2017. Shortly after stopping Whyte, Fury called out Ngannou in the ring and they seemed very interested in a fight.

There are already talks about a possible “hybrid” fight, one that will mix pro boxing and UFC rules. It will not be sanctioned as a boxing match which means Fury’s WBC title will not be at stake, but the details are still very sketchy as of this writing. One thing for sure, the two stand to rake in tons of money.

In the natural order of things, Fury takes on Ngannou in a hybrid fight and then faces the winner of Usyk-Joshua. Thereafter, he calls it a day. Beating a reigning UFC champ and then being crowned undisputed heavyweight boxing champ will make for the perfect ending for Fury’s career. Thus far, Fury (32-0, 1 draw, 23 knockouts) is sticking to his retirement pronouncement. He even talked about making another cameo appearance in the World Wrestling Entertainment. John Fury, Tyson’s father, is dismissing the retirement statement as plain hyperbole. John explained that outside boxing, his son has nothing much to do. Fury walked away from boxing shortly after winning the WBA-IBF-WBO heavyweight titles in 2015 because of mental health issues.

John said it was boxing that saved his son. Hitting the gym again gave Tyson focus and discipline and he returned a way better fighter in 2018. If Joshua beats Usyk, John Fury says his son will definitely return to the ring to face Joshua. Fury’s wife, Paris, apparently has the same thing in mind. She believes that while her husband has nothing more to prove in boxing, a fight with the winner of the Usyk-Joshua bout for the undisputed heavyweight championship is irresistible from a legacy standpoint. For now, everybody is taking Fury’s retirement with a grain of salt.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...