Is NCC at the service of Nigerians or criminals

C hinua Achebe, the global literary icon, submitted that: “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership”. Available studies of contemporary Nigeria show that the trouble with Nigeria has shifted to a new paradigm where the led, particularly the operators of the Nigerian bureaucracy or civil servants, seem to be in vigorous negative competitions with the Nigerian leadership over which will fail the Nigerians more!

Things are so bad in Nigeria that one of my teachers sees Nigeria as “A land of negative possibilities”! It is difficult to fault this pejorative pessimism in the face of the realities in Nigeria where those charged with the enforcement of necessary government policies recklessly breach their duties in aid of criminals who want to subvert the well-being and development of the society. Let us examine the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which is the body charged with the regulation of the communication sector. For years now, the NCC outlawed the use of subscriber identification module (SIM) cards which are not registered with biometric data and backed by one of the approved standard means of identification like the national identity card, driver’s license, voter’s card and international passport.

Mandatory SIM registration exercises through which all mobile phone subscribers registered their SIM cards with their respective mobile network operators held nationwide. According to NCC in her SIM registration campaigns, the aim of the massive exercise was to capture the identity of mobile telephone subscribers for security purposes. Notwithstanding the challenges of the SIM registration exercise to individual citizens, corporate organisations and the Nigerian nation as a whole, the registration of old SIM cards with NCC through respective network providers successfully came to a conclusion on June 30, 2013.

All unregistered old SIM cards then were deactivated while new SIM cards must be registered before activation. With this milestone, the joy of Nigerians that the era of telephone crimes which included hacking of bank accounts, deception, kidnapping and so on were over knew no bounds. However, events that began to unfold after the June 30, 2013 watershed have proved Nigerians wrong and dashed their expectations of a crimefree telephone communication environment. For instance, kidnappers have continued to use unregistered telephone lines to lure their victims into their dragnets; and to negotiate ransoms with their victims’ families and relations.

There was another instance in Anambra State where in 2019 a man took a commercial tricycle driver to an open premise where crates of beer were packed and, while posing as the owner, asked the tricycle driver to bring twenty crates of beer to him at a particular spot. He gave the tricycle driver a telephone number with which to call for the agreed charge upon delivery of the crates of beer.

The tricycle driver delivered the said crates of beer to the spot, called the number and the man came and paid his charge. There was nothing to tell the tricycle driver that the man who posed like the owner of the crates of liquor was just a criminal.

The deal became recurrent and the tricycle man enjoyed it. One morning, the tricycle man was commissioned for the same job and was packing crates of beer into his tricycle when the true owner of the crates of beer who was lying in wait for him arrested him. After the police intervened and stopped the mob who wanted to cremate the innocent tricycle driver, the tricycle man told his story and disclosed the telephone number of the man.

When the line was dialled, the criminal refused to pick; and, at a time, switched off the line. Bent on unravelling the truth, the true owner of the liquor crates who had a friend that worked with the particular network provider to which the criminal’s active but unregistered telephone line belonged contacted the person. After days of discreet investigation and confidential feedback made under condition of anonymity, the true owner of the liquor crates asked the police to release the tricycle driver who had spent days in detention.

The owner of the crates of liquor revealed that his friend had informed him of the seeming existence of a criminal syndicate that worked in liaison with key officials of network providers and the NCC. Criminals had their unregistered lines activated for them by the network providers while NCC officials usually looked the other way even when official complaints were lodged to NCC by the numerous victims of scammers who use unregistered but active telephone lines It is sad that after Nigerian masses were subjected to the harrowing processes of SIM registration and linking their respective SIMs with National Identity Numbers (NIM) telephone crimes still thrive in the Nigerian. The seeming inertia of the Nigerian Communications Commission in the face of all these oddities is making Nigerians ask: Is the NCC at the service of the citizenry or at the service of criminals? A timely answer is awaited even as this column wants EFCC, ICPC and the Consumer Protection Agencies to pay attention to network providers in Nigeria.

