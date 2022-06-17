Is Oni’s SDP the third force?

Former Governor Segun Oni has a date to keep with history in this weekend’s governorship election. Can he spring a surprise with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the two main dominant parties? WALE ELEGBEDE reports

D escribed as a breath of new life in Ekiti State politics ahead of this weekend’s governorship election, former Governor Segun Oni, surely has a story to write for posterity on June 18 using the vehicle of Social Democratic Party (SDP) after his serial parting of ways at different times with the two dominant parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oni, a former Deputy National Chairman South of the APC, ruled the Fountain of Knowledge state between 2007-2010 until his tenure was truncated by the Court of Appeal ruling delivered by the former President of the Appeal Court, Justice Ayo Isa Salami, and he appeared to have proved his mettle convincingly, making the people of the street crave for his return.

The current off-season governorship election status of Ekiti state was a result of the judgment in October 2010 as Oni’s sacked administration gave way for Dr Kayode Fayemi of the Fayemi Fayose then Action Congress (AC) who instituted the case against his election as the candidate of the PDP. But during his short stint in office, the SDP candidate had legacies in governance with policies that propelled the economy of Ekiti State to greater heights.

His administration had an impactful effect on all sectors of the state, be it education, health, agriculture, the civil service, local government, traditional institution, tourism, security, sports and youth development, as well as youth employment and empowerment and a host of others.

Under his watch, the Human Development Report (HDR) of 2009 put Ekiti at number 34 out of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on statutory allocation, whereas the same HDR ranked the state number 24 on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita and number 10 on Human Development Index (HDI). In terms of infrastructure, several roads were rehabilitated and new ones were constructed across the state. Many of such roads still remain solid to date and the benefiting communities remain grateful to Oni for the roads.

He also has a record of a massive renovation of schools and his administration pioneered the School Feeding Programme for pupils in the state. It is important to note that the coming governorship election means a lot to some powerful players. For instance, Oni is on the last lap of his political journey and if he fails to win the election, he may be shot out of political relevance both in the state and at the National level. On the political scene, Oni has had both sweet and sour experiences, having been part of both the PDP and APC at different times. His latest move, saw him angrily defect from the PDP with the way the primary of the party was conducted.

He subsequently pitched his tent with the SDP, a platform aptly labeled as the Third Force. He has since spread his tentacles in all the local governments and has been campaigning vigorously to endear himself to the people of the state. He has been showcasing his previous records, telling the people that he is tested and trusted and that he won’t let the people down. No doubt, the Ekiti political landscape has been unpredictable and that is why no candidate or party has been able to win a straight second term.

They would come and go and come back. This was the case of Fayose and Fayemi. But the first executive governor of the state, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, only had one stint in governance and didn’t venture to come back. On his chances, Ekiti governorship elections are determined by the senatorial zones, especially where a candidate comes from. The power movement has largely rotated between Ekiti Central and Ekiti North, leaving out Ekiti South to always aspire and hang on to fate.

As for Oni, they said that apart from his popularity, his tenure as governor made a significant impact on the people, as the people of the state benefited, from his welfare packages, while the pensioners, the civil servants and the teachers continue to praise him for that. According to the Director-General Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Ambassador Dare Bejide, the personality of his principal is the subject matter in the Ekiti election, adding, “He is a gentleman with credibility, a grassroots politician with a lot of admirers and that is why some of us went with him to SDP.

He is a credible alternative who has strong structures He did well while in government he empowered people and he is loved by the civil servant for what he did which no governor after him has never surpassed.” But the PDP chairman in the State, Lanre Omolase said he doesn’t reckon with the SDP and its candidate Oni, who he said refused to accept defeat in PDP. “SDP is a third force and Ekiti doesn’t depend on a third force political party because no third force has ever won elections in the state. For example, Opeyemi Bamidele tried it with the Labour party when he felt cheated in APC and he lost and had to go back to the APC where he is now a senator representing Ekiti central.” As it is, Oni is on the last lap of his political journey and if he fails to win the election, he may be on his way out of political relevance both in the state and at the national level.

