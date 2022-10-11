Is PDP weakened by Wike’s grudge?

I am not writing this opinion because I am a partisan member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or because of any special interest in the party. I have never been a card-carrying member of the PDP.

This opinion is purely based on principle. I support a two-party structure for Nigeria and would like a situation where either of the two major political parties alternate power at intervals, hence I am often concerned when there are attempts to weaken either party either by internal or external forces. I wish our politicians will become more mature in finding solutions to their political differences. Someone told me that Wike is fighting for the South and that he is confronting the northern political cabals, but I don’t think this is true.

Wike in my opinion is fighting for Wike. Governor Samuel Ortom, who doubles as his second brain, revealed this much in a media chat where he affirmed that the leadership of PDP was unfair to Wike. He didn’t say the leadership of PDP was unfair to the South. Ortom’s reference to Wike as a person was on purpose and deliberate.

Come to think of it; it was the same Ortom that chaired the PDP presidential committee on zoning, of which the members were handpicked by Wike. It was said that it was the committee that voted to throw the presidential ticket open rather than zone it to the South East. Both Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu, who are South East governors, didn’t advance a case for the turn of their area.

Then they thought their man, Wike, will win once the South East is side-lined. Atiku Abubakar upon sensing their hypocrisy and mischief challenged PDP’s Southern Governors that were under Wike’s spell to zone the presidential ticket to South East in the interest of justice, equity and fairness, but they turned Pinocchio.

Governor Bala Mohammed, who was also a presidential aspirant, similarly challenged the Southern governors, but neither Wike nor his ‘Man Fridays’ spent a thought for justice and equity for the South East. They thought they had the ticket under wraps but were disappointed and still cannot hide their disappointment after Atiku trounced them to become the party’s flag bearer.

As far as they are concerned, Atiku stole their pile and they will never forgive him. Ayu’s crime was superintending a free, fair and credible presidential primary election. His being fair and firm made them mad. They didn’t install him as the National Chairman for him to be fair and impartial. He was gifted the position for him to be an asset. General Wike cannot get over the loss of his haughty and pompous grip on the party and its leadership.

Sometime in March 2022, while masking his well nursed presidential ambition, he told the press that he will support zoning the presidential ticket to the North if that will guarantee the party winning the presidential election.

Now that the party has a candidate from the North that is poised to win, Wike is angry and doing everything to weaken the party. I don’t expect politicians to keep 100% to their words because they don’t. The silent part is still part of the song; Wike is on a mission to destroy PDP because according to him Atiku, Saraki and Tambuwal humiliated Jonathan out of office in 2015.

Karma they say is a bitch. Now, it’s Wike’s turn to seek revenge, and he has willing advisors in Ortom, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde, all pretending to be leading the battle of the South against the North, thereby overheating the polity and further polarizing an already divided nation. Wike is so angry that when he sat down for a media set up with Channels Television, he said a lot of horrible things about PDP, Atiku and Prof Ayu. He was fiery and menacing.

Without proof, he claimed that Ayu is a thief, that PDP is deceitful and Atiku dishonest.

He went further to assert that the presidential primary election was manipulated. On the issue of Ayu stepping aside, I don’t think there is anything wrong with Ayu making that onerous sacrifice if that will restore peace in the party after all, politics is all about compromise, consensus, compensation, accord and concordance. To unify the country, sacrifice and compromise have to be made. Same principle applies to unifying the party.

However, Ayu stepping aside should be his personal decision to make but not on the order and command of General Wike. So far, I think Wike is on overdrive. I don’t think some of what he is doing is correct and that he is going about it the right way. The easiest and fastest way to quit active politics is to scream, punch and kick at the same time. This is exactly what Wike is doing now. Deep down in his heart, he knows he has no future in politics. He knows he is tarnished and may end up a national political pariah.

But, rather than fade away quietly, he wants to be ‘the man that killed PDP’. If he understands politics as I once felt he did, he should know that in this game, you don’t allow yourself to get too angry with your opponent to the extent of destroying both your opponent and yourself. There is no profit in scorched earth politics other than mutual destruction.

Those that engage in this act, end up in regrets. In politics, forgiveness is important and it takes a lot of energy to remain unforgiving than to forgive. Wike’s recent media set ups exposed him as an implacable foe, lacking in forgiveness. Looking back, I consider Atiku as a very lucky man. It is God that delivered him from the fangs of Wike. Imagine if he made the mistake of choosing him as his running mate? Is it also God that delivered Nigeria as a nation from a Hitler?

In all my years as a political writer, I have yet to come across a politician so crude, haughty and very venomous like the Wike that I watched on Channels Television. He was fiery and menacing; he cared less about what he said about others. He was insulting and reckless in his choice of words and cannot hide the fact that he hates and despises his rivals. He came across as a bitter and implacable foe. He claimed he is fighting for the South, whereas he is the reason why the South lost the PDP presidential ticket.

He emasculated the South East and frustrated Peter Obi out of the party and today the Obi-Datti movement is powering on beyond imagination. When Atiku and Bala Mohammed declared their readiness to mute their presidential campaign in the interest of justice, equity and fairness on the condition that Southern Governors forum will be gracious to concede the ticket to the South East being the only zone in the South which has not produced a Vice President or President, it was Wike who made this mission impossible.

He declared that zoning is not important; he said that what is important is a candidate that will win the election; he insisted that you don’t share the power that you don’t have. All this made sense to him until he lost in the primary election. He hired and fired the party’s leadership at his whims. As a dictator it’s either his way or the highway. It was he that foisted the current National Chairman and his executives on the party. When he wanted to eliminate Uche Secondus, he accused the former of corruption.

But, now he is claiming Secondus was removed to pave the way for a Southern president. He cared less about Secondus’ personal integrity and reputation when he invented and manufactured tissues of lies, of how Secondus was corrupt and incompetent, and in particular how Secondus turned WADATA House into ‘WADATA Casino’. He hired and paid hack writers to write and promote negative narratives against him.

He also ensured that his minions in the judiciary frustrated all litigations to redress the injustice. He told lies against Secondus and is playing a similar script against Ayu. Only God knows who will be his next target!

