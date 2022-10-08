Is ‘suffering and smiling’ ingrained in us?

Roughly six weeks ago, on August 27 to be precise, in reaction to the excruciating pains road users along the Mowe to Berger axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway were going through, the Acting Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State; Forosola Oloyede promised that there would be improvements made to mitigate the suffering of the users. Her exact words were: “The Federal Ministry of Works has concluded plans with the contractor to suspend the works for today (Saturday, August 27) in order to plan and make provisions for required improvements in traffic management on the road.”

Today that this article is being published marks exactly 43 days since the Acting Federal Controller of Works made the above promise, and I can authoritatively say that nothing much has been done, either by the contractor handling the project, or the government to alleviate the suffering of the road users.

On October 1, I had a first-hand experience of what thousands of people plying the road go through on a daily basis when I decided to return to Lagos after spending some time in Arepo. Believing that since last Saturday was a public holiday (it was Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day), the traffic would be light – but alas, I still spent one hour and 15 minutes making the journey to Berger.

Before the commencement of work on that section of the highway (Long Bridge to Kara), it normally only took less than 20 minutes! Incidentally, I was still correct in my initial assessment, as a friend who was with me in the car said I was still ‘lucky’ as he usually spends three hours navigating the same distance.

“Bros, you are lucky that today is a holiday, this is why the traffic is not that bad. On normal working days, we usually spend about three hours with the gridlock often starting before Magboro and snaking all the way up to Kara,” he said as we approached Berger.

But for me, what was most galling about the whole issue was the fact that the traffic situation could have been massively ameliorated if a portion of less than 300 meters (between the end of the Long Bridge and Kara) had been graded, which would then allow cars to move more swiftly consequently reducing the gridlock. Nonetheless, because the section is very bad, vehicles can only move at snail speeds causing a build-up of traffic which on a very bad day stretches for kilometers all the way beyond the Prayer City of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles in Ibafo! This begs the question as to why we do not have anyone in authority that can ensure that the stretch is graded in order to not only ease up traffic flow but more importantly, make the journey less traumatic for the same citizens they are counting on to vote for them.

It is obvious that Nigerians have a high tolerance level, which allows people in authority to literarily get away with blue murder by failing in their duties and not facing any penalties for their ineptitude. Sadly, this has been the case for users of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway since reconstruction resumed in earnest in July 2013 with the latest flag-off by former President Goodluck Jonathan, who said it will help reduce the travel time of the thousands of commuters that ply the route. Instead, it has been constant tales of woe with various government officials giving conflicting dates as to when the nightmare will be over with the completion of work on the nation’s busiest highway.

Some time ago, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola told the nation that the road would be completed by this December, but on September 14 the then Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Dr. Uche Orji promised that the project, being driven by his Authority, will be completed by the middle of next year! Although as the minister directly in charge of the project, Fashola should know better, what I saw last weekend, it will take a miracle for his December deadline to be a reality. And this is a sad reflection of the scant regard those in authority have for those they govern.

It begs belief that a virgin road that was commissioned in August 1978 after 18 months as the nation’s first-ever dual carriageway under a military regime is still under reconstruction 21 years and four governments later. Incidentally the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the then opposition party, made much weather of the inability of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to finish the road, which reconstruction was first awarded in 2001 by the man who built it as a military ruler, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and yet seven years after taking power the road is still being worked on by their administration.

This is a clear indication that whether APC or PDP politicians have scant regard for the voters, for if they did it would definitely not take more than two decades to complete 127 kilometers of road. This attitude manifests in virtually everything, which is why had various governments been top of their games infrastructure-wise, the daily nightmare faced by road users on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would not have existed as people would have been able to take alternative routes getting in and out of Lagos. But as things stand, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway carries so much traffic because it is still the best road to get into the nation’s commercial capital city as all the other possible routes are in poor shape.

Thus, drivers are reluctant to pass through the Sagamu-Ikorodu-Lagos route, Abeokuta-Lagos, or even Epe-Lagos because the roads are in poor shape coupled with the activities of bandits along what should have been alternative routes. Sadly, it is virtually the same problem all over the country with once pristine roads now shells of their old selves having fallen into bad states because of no proper maintenance.

It is the same tales of woe in other spheres of our lives with many of us still grappling with darkness despite all the trillions spent on the power sector; why security is in dire straits and our standards of living has nosedived and no one is being held accountable. But then our politicians know that they can get away with it because like Afro beat musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti pointed out in his hit song of 1978 “Shuffering and Shmiling,” suffering and smiling has become ingrained in us if this was not so, then why have attitudes not changed 44 years after this album was released? We have another chance next year to get things right by voting in the right people – that will ensure that we will no longer be suffering and smiling, but only smiling!

