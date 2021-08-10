Is the President aware we are headed in the wrong direction?

As a Nigerian with love for country, can you say for sure that this country is heading in the right direction? Can you say our economy is heading in the right direction or that our politics and democracy is headed in the right direction?

Will you say our justice system is making the right progress and that you are proud of our law makers and the quality of laws they are churning out? If you ask my opinion and that’s setting politics aside, I will say President Muhammadu Buhari shouldn’t have been elected President.

He has no idea on how to run a modern democracy in a globalized world. He lacks the intellectual power to appreciate and gravitate the complexity of global politics. He should have stayed back in his native Daura and enjoyed his retirement quietly as an elder statesman and former Head of State.

That would have been a befitting epitaph for him than supervising the leadership that has brought us thus far to the current mess which will take half a century to clean up, that’s, if we survive the perilous time we now live in.

Besides incompetence, he is an unlucky president. Twice in his presidency, we have gone through major economic recessions and now stagflation.

Sometimes, I don’t know whether to blame him for our woes or not to blame him, but I must admit it’s difficult to equally excuse and exonerate him . I don’t think he has hired the best of hands to serve with him.

Nigeria is headed in the wrong direction. Is he aware that we are adrift both at home and on the global stage. I am not sure the President is aware how bad things have gotten and that recovery is increasingly becoming difficult unless a miracle happens.

The greatest irony of our tragedy is finding people you thought were smart and intelligent gleefully jumping into a house that is on fire instead of jumping out to safety. I mean the alarming rate of defection into the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the political class.

This won’t be a problem if the party has performed creditably well. How will Nigeria be saved where the political elites are comfortable with a political party that has hopelessly ruined the polity and sees nothing wrong with the state of the nation?

How can Nigeria survive where even the grandchild of the Information Minister sees grandpa as ‘Lier Mohammed?

‘ Someone once told a story of an air plane loaded with politicians that crashed in a cornfield belonging to a farmer. The farmer witnessed the crash and was the first person at the accident scene. He hurriedly buried the victims. When the police arrived the accident scene, the saw the smouldering wrecked plane without the victims.

The enquired from the farmer about the victims, and he told them he already buried them all. The officer further asked if there were no survivors? The farmer in response acknowledged that some of the victims were screaming that they are still alive but knowing how politicians lie, he couldn’t get himself to believe they were truly alive, so he buried them all.

It has repeatedly been said that the President is not a politician, but is he aware that he is surrounded by liars; that all they do is lie to him and divert his attention from the real issues. Is he aware he is a hostage of lies and sometimes need to see things for himself to know the truth.

Nigeria is bleeding and people are dying. What we are getting is neither the Change nor Next Level the president promised us. While we are focusing and dissipating energy on Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu , is the President aware that these self-determination agitators aren’t Nigeria’s Number One enemies and problems, that they are only irritants and mere symptoms of the problem.

Neither the Igbo nor the Yoruba nor the Hausa are going anywhere. They simply want a good country and that’s not too much to ask.

Being part of a big nation is a thing of pride. Is the President aware that if Nigeria is working as it ought to, there will be no need for some ethnic champions clamouring for Oduduwa nation, Arewa nation, Biafra nation and Middle Belt nation.

Is he aware that these agitations can still die down if we address the grievances of the agitators which simply boils down to having a just, equitable and fair society. We want the Nigeria of our founding fathers, a country we shall be proud to fight and die for.

A restructured Nigeria is possible. We can still remain one big country where the Muslim North is allowed to develop in accordance with the Islamic principle of Sharia and the South develop at their own pace and culture. We need not fight over true federalism and fiscal federation.

We need not fight over rotational presidency and devolution of more power to the States; we need not fight over local government autonomy and all the things we fight for which ought to have been settled issues. Did the President watch the Tokyo Olympic .

Did he watch the relay race where we started so well but ended so badly. Is he aware that Puma is suing us for breach of contract? Is he aware that ours was the largest number to be disqualified in an Olympic Games? Is he aware that the Athletic Federation of Nigeria has no official bank account ?

That the money paid to the Federation by Puma ended up in a private account? Is the president aware that no one has resigned for the Olympic oddity?

If he is not aware , now I am informing him that he should be demanding the immediate resignation of the Sports Minister and Chairman of the Athletic Federation. He should be ordering an investigation by now. That’s what the nation expect of him in the circumstances.

Not a penny more and not a penny less. While corruption remains, a Frankenstein monster, is the President aware that Nigeria’s number one problem as far as the people are concerned is insecurity; that we are in anarchical society and that the problem are the bandits in various disguise; that these bandits are now everywhere terrorizing and disrupting the peace and stability of the nation and that the country he leads is being erased and may soon disappear not largely because of Igboho or the bandits but due to insecurity

Is the President aware of the grim report published by Intersociety of Nigeria which states that over 3642 Christians had been killed in Nigeria in the last 200 days by Jihadists, bandits,

Fulani herdsmen and state actors and that the killings in Benue, Kaduna and Taraba states have literally made Nigeria one of the most dangerous places to live on the planet.

It’s time we quit our deception and embrace the truth about the state of our affairs. If we were sleeping all this while, I think it’s time to wake up and make haste while the sun shines. The President must be aware that we are fast losing our country to bad people. He needs help and should head hunt for good heads.

The head hunt must not be from religion, political party or from his region or tribe. He need the services, advise and inputs of men and women passionate about the survival of Nigeria.

The President should to be aware that we are heading in the wrong direction and that time is going too. What we do to overcome the pestilence of the coming months depends on him and him alone.

He is the pilot of this plane, the driver of this vehicle and the captain of this vessel.

While we still have time on our hands, let all hands be on deck. I pray for the President. May God guide him and give him the wisdom to turn things around so that in our time our land will be peaceful and glorious

