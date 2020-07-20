Top Stories

Isa Funtua is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ismaila Isa Funtua, an associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, is dead.
A family source said that he died after a brief illness on Monday.
A presidential aide, who did not want to be named, also confirmed the death of Funtua, saying a statement would be issued soon.
In a tweet, Bashir Ahmad, another aide of the president, expressed regrets over the incident.
“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un! Just heard about Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua’s sudden death. This life! May Allah accept his soul, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannah al-Firdaus,” he tweeted.
The founding Managing Director of Democrat Newspaper and former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) is expected to be buried on Tuesday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NWC dissolution: Buhari, Tinubu still together –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

T he Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, still maintain a cordial relationship despite the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) by its National Executive Council (NEC) last week. Analysts have continued to argue that the dissolution of the […]
News Top Stories

Assembly begins Ondo dep gov’s impeachment process

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Nine lawmakers kick lAgboola: I’m not bothered There was shouting match among lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday over the move to impeach the embattled deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi. During the plenary, 14 out of the 26 lawmakers signed the impeachment notice against Ajayi. According to the petition […]
News Top Stories

Senate to FG: Prioritize rehabilitation of Eastern Rail Corridor

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Senate, yesterday, urged the Executive arm of government to prioritize the commencement of the rehabilitation and concession agreement for the Eastern Rail Corridor.   The Senate made this resolution while considering a motion on “urgent need to resuscitate and reactivate the rehabilitation and concession of the Eastern Rail Line Project.”   The motion was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: