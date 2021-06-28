News

Isabella Garofanelli: Why it's important to face challenges head-on and win

Successful women are those who defy all odds and rise to the top. With the world going into lockdown, web traffic skyrocketed, as did social media use. While confined, people have developed hobbies they decided to monetize. The challenge is how to do this when people are stuck inside. The answer is to engage your brand with your target audience. Thanks to her ability to interpret internet use and social media strategies, leading Instagram star Isabella Garofanelli established a strong digital footprint. This means she was able to introduce her brand to target audiences and thrive amidst a global pandemic.

While the world was unprepared for the pandemic, the opposite held true for Isabella. An advocate of social media campaigns, she was in an optimal place when COVID swept the globe. In no time, Isabella was able to increase discovery and engagement.

One of the things that set social media marketing apart is its interaction between celebrities and their audiences. As per Isabella, “the pandemic fueled new online communities, creating a haven of support during difficult times.” She adds, “celebrities, brands, businesses could talk to their audiences, and audiences could talk to each other, creating a truly unique opportunity for everyone to build a strong relationship with people.”

Isabella Garofanelli did not overlook this phenomenon but encouraged others to embrace it and use it as a method to create brand loyalty.

It isn’t very often an individual or brand can experience monumental growth during a worldwide tragedy that cripples the global economy. Yet Isabella saw a silver lining to not only make her personal brand strong but also helped spread positivity and motivation through her social media posts. These extraordinary accomplishments alone make her an example, others should follow even when the odds are stacked against them.

