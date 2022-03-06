Isabella Uzuakpunwa crowned Cussons Baby of the year

Nigeria’s foremost Baby Brand, Cussons Baby concluded yet another successful season of its flagship baby competition, Cussons Baby Moments Competition for its 8th season, which saw Isabella Uzuakpunwa emerge baby of the year at the grand finale held at Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja, Lagos.

The finale which had all the attributes of a grand finale lived up to its billing. The competition which began sometime in November, achieved a record number of entries as the competition had undergone some changes meant to reduce the focus on just cuteness and looks but instead celebrate the unique gifts and talents these children possess, with the aim of nurturing them.

To this end, new judges were brought in, in the person of talented Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor, renowned creative photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi and beautiful entrepreneur Elsie Okpocha on its panel of judges. They were, alongside the general public saddled with the responsibility of selecting the winners through score and votes.

The winner and Cussons Baby of the year, Isabella Uzuakpunwa went home with N2 million and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products. Baby Uloma Onu-Ndukwe emerged the first runner up, going home with the sum of N1million and six months’ supply of Cussons Baby Products.

Following closely behind was the second runner up, baby Leroy Sam who was the lucky winner of N500,000 and six months’ supply of Cussons baby products. The 4th to 10th winners were gifted N100,000 and three months’ supply of Cussons baby products.

Special category babies and outstanding champs were not left out, as Cussons awarded babies in the category of cutest baby, most creative video, most charming video and Toothy smile.

These special category winners each received N50,000 and a 3-month supply of Cussons Baby products. Speaking at the event was Head of Category – Personal Care, Gbenga Akindele who described the event as an annual delight that has been up and running for over eight years now, and has still maintained its status as the biggest baby competition in Nigeria.

He congratulated all the winners over their commitment to the competition, and assured them of Cussons Baby’s commitment to keeping its brand promise of ‘growing together naturally with every family’.

“The Cussons Baby Moments competition has come to an end this season, and we couldn’t be more grateful to everyone that has in one way or the other been a part of it.

The competition has since its inception, grown to become an amazing way to celebrate the child-parent bond, and we’re happy to be the platform that showcases this to the world.

This is especially in line with this year’s theme ‘little Champs’, which gave us the opportunity to behold the amazing wonders our little ones possess.

