Isaiah Luke Saldivar Shares 3 Qualities All Leaders Must Possess

People covet being a leader without fully understanding everything that goes into it. Every leader must possess qualities that make them fit to lead. According to Isaiah Luke Salvidar, one can cultivate leadership skills to become an exemplary leader. Of these skills, the top three qualities you need to possess are:

•Good communication skills

Communication is crucial to every human interaction. It is even more important for leaders since they need to be a unifying factor for the people they lead. Every leader must be an exceptional communicator and learn to be articulate and clear. Saldivar states that skilled communicators have the power to deliver any information effectively. The communication skills of a leader directly affect those around them.

•Empathy

Good leaders are empathetic as they can understand others and the situations around them. According to Saldivar, emotional intelligence goes hand in hand with being a good leader. This is why empathetic qualities are crucial for leaders to possess. Saldivar adds that when there is no empathy, leaders end up ruling with an iron fist, failing to understand those around them. An empathetic leader makes a great leader. However, Saldivar cautions leaders against letting people take advantage of them due to this quality.

•Confidence

People generally gravitate toward confident individuals. When you are optimistic, you have a natural affinity to lead others. Saldivar states that leaders must know how to stand firm in their decisions. It can be challenging for some people to speak up, but a leader should always be able to voice their ideas, support, and opposition whenever necessary. With confidence, courage is needed as well. Leaders need to be capable of making confident moves and decisions for the betterment of everyone around them.

While people look up to and revere leaders, Saldivar adds that leaders must also learn to be self-aware. This means that they should not abuse their position but rather serve wholeheartedly. Saldivar notes that the three qualities shared above complete a leader and prepare them to learn and embrace more qualities, such as integrity, conflict resolution, and ability to delegate.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...