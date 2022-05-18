News

Isaiah Luke Saldivar Shares 3 Qualities All Leaders Must Possess

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Isaiah Luke Saldivar Shares 3 Qualities All Leaders Must Possess

People covet being a leader without fully understanding everything that goes into it. Every leader must possess qualities that make them fit to lead. According to Isaiah Luke Salvidar, one can cultivate leadership skills to become an exemplary leader. Of these skills, the top three qualities you need to possess are:

•Good communication skills

Communication is crucial to every human interaction. It is even more important for leaders since they need to be a unifying factor for the people they lead. Every leader must be an exceptional communicator and learn to be articulate and clear. Saldivar states that skilled communicators have the power to deliver any information effectively. The communication skills of a leader directly affect those around them.

•Empathy

Good leaders are empathetic as they can understand others and the situations around them. According to Saldivar, emotional intelligence goes hand in hand with being a good leader. This is why empathetic qualities are crucial for leaders to possess. Saldivar adds that when there is no empathy, leaders end up ruling with an iron fist, failing to understand those around them. An empathetic leader makes a great leader. However, Saldivar cautions leaders against letting people take advantage of them due to this quality.

•Confidence

People generally gravitate toward confident individuals. When you are optimistic, you have a natural affinity to lead others. Saldivar states that leaders must know how to stand firm in their decisions. It can be challenging for some people to speak up, but a leader should always be able to voice their ideas, support, and opposition whenever necessary. With confidence, courage is needed as well. Leaders need to be capable of making confident moves and decisions for the betterment of everyone around them.

While people look up to and revere leaders, Saldivar adds that leaders must also learn to be self-aware. This means that they should not abuse their position but rather serve wholeheartedly. Saldivar notes that the three qualities shared above complete a leader and prepare them to learn and embrace more qualities, such as integrity, conflict resolution, and ability to delegate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Hajj: Sanwo-Olu pledges free COVID-19 vaccination for pilgrims

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu, yesterday assured that intending pilgrims in Lagos will be administered COVID-19 vaccine before embarking on the 2021 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia. The governor spoke through Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, at a training programme organised by the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for its […]
News

Alleged N700m suit: Absence of APC’s candidate, others stall hearing

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Again, the Federal High Court, sitting in Benin, Edo State capital, yesterday adjourned to July 14, 2020, for hearing in the N700 million money laundering suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the September 19 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and […]
News Top Stories

Zamfara congresses: Buni on mission to kill APC, says Marafa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kabir Marafa, a former senator representing Zamfara central, says Mai Mala Buni, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national caretaker committee, is on a mission to “kill” the party.     He said this in reaction to the parallel congresses that were held at short notice in ZamfaraStateattheweekend. Therewasonecongressby theGovernorBelloMatawalleled faction while Marafa’s faction […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica