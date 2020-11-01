News

Isale Eko Descendants’ Union condemns invasion of Iga Idunganran

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

A group, under the auspices of Isale Eko Descendants’ Union, yesterday, lamented that the peaceful #EndSARS protest in Lagos State, embarked upon by angry Nigerian youths, was hijacked by hoodlums and degenerated into breakdown of law and order, resulting to huge destruction of, and looting of properties.

 

The destruction and looting of both public and private properties, the group said, extended to the ancestral seat of power in the state, the Iga Idunganran – the Oba of Lagos Palace.

 

In a statement signed by the group’s Chairman, Mr. Yomi Tokosi and made available to Sunday Telegraph, the group said that the Oba’s Palace was invaded and traditional instruments of office, artefacts and other valuables taken away. “We unreservedly condemn the acts of sacrilege committed by the culprits who desecrated our cultural heritage. We appeal that they stop this wanton destruction, sheath their swords and allow peace to reign,” the statement reads in parts.

 

“It is pertinent to state that Iga Idunganran belongs to all sons and daughters of Isale Eko and its sanctity is our collective duty. The Palace is the custodian of centuries’ old priceless and irreplaceable heritage artefacts that have been passed down through generations,” the group continued. “We are consoled the Kabiyesi, Oba Riliwanu Babatunde Akiolu, Akiolu 1, and his family.

 

All sons and daughters of Isale Eko should lend their weight to this clarion call for the security of our heritage,” it added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ganduje may reshuffle cabinet

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

I ndications emerged at the weekend that Kano State Governor, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje nay reshuffle his cabinet.   The governor at the weekend was seen  holding series of caucus meetings, reviewing the 2019 general election in the state.   It will be recalled that election in the state ended with the ruling All Progressives […]
News

Why APC lost Edo governorship election, by Oyegun

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun yesterday gave reasons why his party lost in the just-concluded governorship election in Edo State, which was won by incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).   This is as he attributed the APC’s loss in the epic contest […]
News

WHO: 41,000 health workers infected with COVID-19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2020 Patient Safety Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that over 41,000 health workers have been infected with Coronavirus in Africa. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, made this known in her message to mark this year’s World Patient Safety […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: