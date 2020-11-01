Isale Eko Descendants’ Union condemns invasion of Iga Idunganran

A group, under the auspices of Isale Eko Descendants’ Union, yesterday, lamented that the peaceful #EndSARS protest in Lagos State, embarked upon by angry Nigerian youths, was hijacked by hoodlums and degenerated into breakdown of law and order, resulting to huge destruction of, and looting of properties.

The destruction and looting of both public and private properties, the group said, extended to the ancestral seat of power in the state, the Iga Idunganran – the Oba of Lagos Palace.

In a statement signed by the group’s Chairman, Mr. Yomi Tokosi and made available to Sunday Telegraph, the group said that the Oba’s Palace was invaded and traditional instruments of office, artefacts and other valuables taken away. “We unreservedly condemn the acts of sacrilege committed by the culprits who desecrated our cultural heritage. We appeal that they stop this wanton destruction, sheath their swords and allow peace to reign,” the statement reads in parts.

“It is pertinent to state that Iga Idunganran belongs to all sons and daughters of Isale Eko and its sanctity is our collective duty. The Palace is the custodian of centuries’ old priceless and irreplaceable heritage artefacts that have been passed down through generations,” the group continued. “We are consoled the Kabiyesi, Oba Riliwanu Babatunde Akiolu, Akiolu 1, and his family.

All sons and daughters of Isale Eko should lend their weight to this clarion call for the security of our heritage,” it added.

Like this: Like Loading...