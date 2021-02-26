Isanlu will always be proud of Chief Jide Omokore – Agbana of Isanlu

Chief Jide Omokore, the Asiwaju of Isanlu land on February 26, 2021, paid a courtesy visit to the Agbana of Isanlu and Chairman, Yagba East Local Government Traditional Council, HRH Oba Moses Babatunde Etombi at his Palace.

In his speech, Chief Omokore described the Agbana of Isanlu as a great man, who has always worked for the greatness of the community. He prayed that God grants the Royal Father wisdom and understanding.

“You are a great man who has always shown commitment to the development of Isanlu land.

“A humble leader like the Agbana will always succeed. May God grant you wisdom and understanding like he granted to Solomon,” he prayed.

Reacting, the Agbana of Isanlu, HRH Oba Moses Etombi thanked the Asiwaju for his love for Isanluland.

He said Chief Omokore was part of those who encouraged him to accept the honor of being the Agbana.

He said the bank robbery of last year has galvanized him and his people to reinforce the security and unity of Isanlu people, thanking the administration of Alhaji Yahaya Bello for supporting the local government on security and other infrastructure.

In his remarks, Hon. Sunday Karimi said Chief Jide Omokore is a blessing to humanity, saying the business mogul has empowered a lot of people across the nation.

He thanked the Agbana of Isanlu for his role in uniting the people of Isanlu and Yagba East as a whole.

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo thanked the Royal Father for ensuring security in Isanluland and Yagba East as a whole.

He said Chief Omokore has built leaders who are also building new leaders, assuring the Asiwaju of Isanluland that his legacy will never perish.

On the entourage of the Asiwaju of Isanlu Kingdom were Hon. Sunday Karimi, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Engr. Kayode Adegbayo, Barrister Chijioke Isiolu and many political heavyweights in Yagba land.

