Ishaku: How Okowa saved Nigeria from APC’s one-party plot in 2019

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has narrated how his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, saved Nigeria from the plot of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to foist a one-party system on the country. The governor said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will eternally be grateful to Okowa for delivering on a convention that was adjudged as the best since the advent of democracy in 1999. Ishaku, who was in Asaba the state capital, to commission the newly dualised ever busy Okpanam – Asaba Highway and the popular Jesus Saves/Agric roads in Asaba, said Okowa has demonstrated that he is a master strategist.

He said: “Governor Okowa saved Nigeria in 2019 from becoming a one-party state. You can imagine what Nigeria would have become by now. He led the PDP committee that produced the first adjudged presidential convention in Nigeria at Port Harcourt. “I strongly join my voice with all those that have thrown their weight behind his competence, integrity of purpose and commitment to duty. With these projects, he has turned every locality in the state to a community of beneficiaries.” He acknowledged how difficult it is to construct roads in the South-South zone across the Niger Delta region and recalled how Okowa dazed him with bold ideas of economic transformation when they midwife the PDP presidential convention together in Port Harcourt.

