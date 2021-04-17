News

Ishaku: How Okowa saved Nigeria from APC’s one-party plot in 2019

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has narrated how his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, saved Nigeria from the plot of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to foist a one-party system on the country. The governor said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will eternally be grateful to Okowa for delivering on a convention that was adjudged as the best since the advent of democracy in 1999. Ishaku, who was in Asaba the state capital, to commission the newly dualised ever busy Okpanam – Asaba Highway and the popular Jesus Saves/Agric roads in Asaba, said Okowa has demonstrated that he is a master strategist.

He said: “Governor Okowa saved Nigeria in 2019 from becoming a one-party state. You can imagine what Nigeria would have become by now. He led the PDP committee that produced the first adjudged presidential convention in Nigeria at Port Harcourt. “I strongly join my voice with all those that have thrown their weight behind his competence, integrity of purpose and commitment to duty. With these projects, he has turned every locality in the state to a community of beneficiaries.” He acknowledged how difficult it is to construct roads in the South-South zone across the Niger Delta region and recalled how Okowa dazed him with bold ideas of economic transformation when they midwife the PDP presidential convention together in Port Harcourt.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nairabox launches Nigeria’s first cinema subscription service

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s foremost lifestyle platform, Nairabox has announced the relaunch of its mobile app with new features to enable a more seamless experience for all users. One of the new features will enable cinema-goers to watch four of their favorite movies every month in the cinema for the cost of one. This offering is the first […]
News

Rescuers search for 125 missing after glacier burst in Indian Himalayas

Posted on Author Reporter

*Many believed trapped in tunnel Hundreds of military personnel were deployed in the Indian Himalayas on Monday to help find at least 125 people unaccounted for after a part of a glacier broke away, setting off a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley. Sunday’s violent surge swept away a small hydro […]
News

Ekwueme varsity builds stakeholder engagement on climate plan review

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

  A project aimed at increasing public awareness of, and engagement with, Nigeria’s climate change plan is seeking to boost the ongoing revision process of the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which is due for submission in November 2020. Titled: “Promoting critical analysis of, and stakeholders’ engagement with the revision of Nigeria’s NDC,” the project […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica