Ishaku is a pathological liar, Taraba APC

The Taraba state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Friday said that the state Governor, Darius Ishaku’s claims of bringing development to all parts of the state in a trending video is not only total falsehood but a deliberate move to mislead the public. The state chairman of the party, Barrister Ibrahim El-Sudi Tukur, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Jalingo while reacting to the video, said that the state is at present the least developed in the entire Northeast region.

Tukur lamented that it was unfortunate that Governor Ishaku had not commissioned a single project since he assumed office six years ago. El-Sudi said that in the last six years of the Ishaku administration, even the infrastructure put in place by previous administrations have dilapidated drastically for lack of maintenance.

“It is shocking to me that Governor Ishaku instead of burying his head in shame and admits that his six years in office was a total failure, the Governor is busy going about claiming he had executed projects and developed all the 168 wards in the state. “I can only describe Ishaku as a pathological liar of the century,” he said.

Tukur challenged Gov. Ishaku to do a comprehensive documentary of all the projects he claimed he executed and view the projects on national televisions for the world to see. The Chairman said that the lack of commitment of the government towards the security of lives and property of the people has made it impossible for investors to come into the state. “We want to debunk the outrageous claims by the state Governor, Darius Ishaku in an interview on one of the national TV stations that he has executed projects in all the 168 wards of the state. This is an unfortunate and deliberate move to mislead the public.

Like this: Like Loading...