Ishaku to residents: Keep hope alive

Taraba State Governor, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku has advised the people of the state to remain steadfast in their support for his administration’s battle against insecurity, COVID-19 and economic challenges facing the state. Also, he wants them to be hopeful as the administration is determined to take steps that will bring a lot more succour for them. Gov Ishaku who made the call in his New Year message, also congratulated them for surviving the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardships that came with it.

He attributed the low rate of COVID-19 infections and zero fatality in Taraba State to his government’s aggressive combat strategy and the cooperation of the people. He assured that government’s proactive measures that have so far proved effective in containing the spread of the pandemic in the state would be further energised in the New Year. He urged the people to play their own role by fully embracing the protocols for checking the spread of the pandemic. Furthermore, Ishaku said government has done a lot to reduce poverty in the state through the promotion of agriculture and skills acquisition for women and youths.

“Government’s rice production policy has been highly successful and has made life easier for both rice farmers and consumers,” he added. To buttress this, he said: “Recent widely quoted national statistics indicated that the price of locally produced rice is most affordable in Taraba State than in any other state in the country.”

