Isikan: A community with one deity

For two days, the Isikan community in Akure South Local Government area of Ondo State rolled out drums to celebrate the annual Obarisa festival. Babatope Okeo wo reports the celebration which started centuries ago

For two consecutive days, it was a display of culture and tradition as sons, daughters and residents of autonomous community of Isinkan in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State celebrated the 2022 Obarisa Festival. The festival, which was heralded by an ‘Opa’ ceremony, saw indigenes, especially youths, singing and dancing while some physically fit men voluntarily flogged each other.

The Obarisa Festival also afforded the people of Isinkan the opportunity of a communal re-enactment of blissful experience with a joint celebration of the Supreme Deity and unequalled king of all gods in the Isinkan spiritual cosmos.

Traders and residents took time out to thank and offer prayers to God. Various groups including members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), market women, youths and cultural organisations came to pay homage to the Iralepo of Isinkan, Oba Oluwagbemiga Olofin Adimula Arulewolasi.

On the first day, there was a procession of people round the town with prayer offerings as they move round houses of princes, princesses and high chiefs throughout the night. High Chief Abayomi Olawoyin, the Akogun of Isinkan said the celebration of the Obarisa Festival was imperative to commune with the almighty and give residents a sense of belonging. “You can see how joyous the people are.

They are happy to see their Monarch and old friends. We will continue to celebrate our traditional festivals for the betterment of Isikan community,” he explained. Also, Michael Ajibola Obadunjoye Awelewa, the Olukoju of Isinkan, said the community has been celebrating the festival from time immemorial and thanked the Oba Oluwagbenga Ojo for resuscitating it.

Indigenes of the community, who came from different parts of the country including a Lagos State Magistrate, Mrs Oghre Oluwatoyin Gwendolyn, said traditional festivals such as Obarisa confirms the rich culture and tradition of Isinkan and that the community is a separate one from Akure.

Elated

Addressing the elated indigenes Oba Adimula said the Obarisa Festival does not involve rituals or making of sacrifices to any idol.

The king explained that it is in fact a taboo in Isinkan to offer more than ‘ipe’ or prayers during the festival.

He promised to launch the Obarisa Festival to the global scene to attract local and international tourists for the development of Isikan. Oba Arulewolasi explained that the Obarisa Festival is a thanksgiving fete and is designed to commemorate the successful splashdown of Obara and his female companion, Yeye Oshorun, at the founding of Isikan land.

While saying the festival was designed to celebrate the mighty and awesomeness of the almighty God, the monarch said the annual commemoration of the festival is to rekindle the spirit of worshipping God whom the traditional ruler said they reference every year for his mightiness. The monarch tasked sons and daughters of the community to unite and see the development of Isikan as a collective responsibility.

The Obarisha Festival according to Isikan’s oral tradition, started when Obara, a senior deity from the heavens, sought permission of Obarisha (literally or king of all gods) also known as Aseda or Olodumare, to create land upon a celestial space to bestow upon the space a corporeal experience habitable by beings to be known as ira (or iraye) or humans.

He was granted permission. Ela Usi also known as Ela Iwori and Akoda in Ifa Isikan, a very senior deity was assigned to support Obara by Olodumare. Ela in the discharge of his role pleaded with Olodumare to allow Obara to be paired with a beautiful female deity named Osorun as his mission companion because the latter was the only being who could wield the power of creation or the first orb of power

. Oral tradition

Obarisha, according to oral tradition, gave permission. As the day of Obara’s departure came nigh, the couple was handed a pair of magical ensembles, Edan akoko (held by Osorun) and the Ude akoko; a magical golden orb of time held by Obara – both items still featuring prominently in Iralepo’s cognomen till this day – and allowed to journey on a fiery or flame driven chain saddles.

When the party got to an expanse in space known as oriaye, Osorun; the female deity was said to have stretched her hand pointing the primordial Edan in a preferred direction whilst Obara then uttered some sacred words known in Isikan as ‘ebibo’ for the gradual mystical emergence of land.

In their attempt to descend from their aerial chain upon the emergent land, their chain saddles were tripped by oko, an impish deity who sought to derail them.

The resulting accident momentarily separated the two companions with Obara landing on the small newly created portion of land while Osorun sank into the watery deep.

The portion of land that Obara landed on is a place known as Oba near Akure till today while the site of Osorun’s watery deep is known as Omi Yeye in Isikan mythology and surrounded by the sacred grove known as Igbo Yeye, an ethereal forest, which was later consecrated in honour of the female deity, Yeye Osorun. In order for Obara to save his female companion, he quickly employed the second orb to manipulate time to quicken the emergence and spread of land on oriaye which is today recognised as earth.

This Isinkan oral account of the creation of the earth as an experience is preserved in the ‘Okos’oko s’igbaga’ or ‘Igbagba’ is sang at the annual Yeye festival in Isinkan till today. For the success of their journey, Obara and Osorun decided to create an altar to Olodumare to serve as a sacred site for propitiation to the Supreme Deity.

They measured four hundred and one cubic feet of space at an interval of sixteen and buried the ude akoko at the centremost quadrant near the point that Osorun initially sank.

The duo of Obara and Osorun consecrated that site as a sacred land known as Usi kan; a single primeval altar or centre of the spirit for the worship of the Supreme Deity or Usi akoko which would translate literally as the First Altar (or preeminent altar) in contemporary communication so it could serve the couple as a contact point to the Supreme Deity.

The words Usi kan would later be contracted to Usikan; sole altar or centre of spirit worship to Olodumare. Usikan later morphed to Isikan in deference to the modern Yoruba language where the sound of ‘u’ is substituted with ‘i’. Isikan is today used interchangeably with Isinkan (singular worship) in contemporary communication – which keeps with and embodies the primitive theme of the sacred name of the land.

So it is that it is only in Isikan or Isinkan that there exists an ojubo (altar) for the worship of Olodumare (Supreme Being) in the entire Yoruba spiritual cosmos as against the practice of setting up altars for demi-gods such as Ogun, Sango, etc. which is a well-known practice in other parts of Yoruba land. In Iralepo’s panegyrics, he is recognised as Olusi Obarisha; custodian of the altar to the God-king, sole altar erected on a hilly place in Isikan, a single altar for the entire world.

He is also acknowledged as the son of Obara who arrived from the heavens on a chain. After the land had taken proper form, the earth became a kind of tourists’ resort to several deities with permissions from Obarisha. Both Obara and Osorun played hosts to journeying spirit beings like themselves and they became elevated in status and recognition. But Obara was not satisfied.

As a regal deity, Obara was said to have enjoyed an immaculate reign from Isikan over everywhere there was land in the entire cosmos. His female companion, Osorun, was, however, said not to possess the capacity to bear human children. Between Obara and Osorun, they gave birth to sub-deities who lacked corporeal bodies and functioned as visitants and phantoms.

Last Oba

The last Oba of Isikan of the Oluroko dynasty was Ora or Iralopo who became the first Oba on the Iralepo dynasty after the return from Inamu (Ile Ife). Before becoming king, Iralepo was a renowned gifted healer who was versed in Ifa and the application of plants to cure ailments.

He is credited in Isikan’s oral tradition as the discoverer in the forests of scrub ironbark and the efficacy of the ira tree in medicinal use. It is the belief of the Isikans that his name, Iralopo literally means humans found their throne and not as Iralepo (derived from his reputation as the discoverer of scrub ironbark as a tasty and presentable flavoured concoction in a medicinal soup for the redemption of the sick.

The Iralepo dynasty has produced 37 kings. The Oluroko dynasty produced 12 kings (Oroko, Adin, Olofin, Owaran, Ojijigogun, Ina, Adimula Orisaale, Oro, Eselu, Uyi, Ifatinrin, and Ora). The Obara dynasty produced 116 kings. The Oluroko and the Iralepo dynasties of Isinkan have thus jointly produced 48 male kings the last king on the Oluroko dynasty was the first king on the Oralopo dynasty.

This, however, does not include four female kings who also ruled the land.

The extant Iralepo dynasty is considered one of the longest-reigning dynasties across Yoruba land because of the evident average long reign of a majority of the Iralepos who spent in excess of 40 years on the throne with Ora believed to have spent 80 years on the throne, Aladetoyinbo 40 years while Olu-Ojo spent 43 years. Some towns within the same period had up to two, three or even four Obas during the reign of a single Iralepo.

