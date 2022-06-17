News

Isingidi moves to stop Azubogu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Isingidi moves to stop Azubogu

There are indications that Hon Ben Nwankwo Isingidi might have approached the federal high court to sack one Hon Azubogu as the candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra South Senatorial Zone.
According to a source, Hon Nwankwo is asking the court to nullify the nomination of the said Azubogu as the candidate of APGA for 2023 Anambra South Senatorial election alleging that he is still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and cannot hold APGA ticket when he is yet to defect officially.
The source claimed that Azubogu, according to investigation, has not officially announced his defection from PDP to APGA at the floor of the National Assembly.
Those against his move argued that before a parliamentarian could defect to another party his letter of defection would be read by the Speaker and his defection to a new party announced to his colleagues at a plenary.
“In the case of Azubogu, he only went to obtain APGA membership card and participated in the Anambra South Senatorial primaries without following the due process to announce his defection to APGA as specified by law at the Green Chambers”, the source stated.
He concluded that such a matter had been decided by a court of competent jurisdiction where it was decided that for an elected lawmaker to have deemed to have decmaped to a new political party, he must write to the Speaker and his defection announced at the plenary.
He added that Azubogu failed to follow that process knowing that if he officially writes the Speaker of the House of Representatives of his defection to APGA, his seat will be declared vacant as the courts including the Supreme court in many occasions have declared seats of some lawmakers vacant for defecting to another party.
He stated that their checks on the records of the house of representatives reveal that the purported defection of Azubogu is not contained in any of the order paper of the lower chamber. Nwankwo, is therefore, asking the court to determine if a lawmaker who fails to officially write the Speaker for his defection can hold the ticket of another party to contest for 2023 national assembly election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Pro-northern group cautions Shekarau against running errands for coupists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Northern Patriotic Assembly (NPA) has warned former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, to desist from running errands for coupists with his statements on national security and the service chiefs.  In a statement signed by its Director of Press, Muhammadu Adamu, on Thursday, the group said Shekerau’s remarks is “despicable and might be a manifestation of one […]
News

Buhari to receive Sallah homage 2 years after COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Two years after the world’s biggest lockdown to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari will receive the traditional Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, this signified a sign of the return to normalcy as infection rates fall to their lowest. According to him, those coming […]
News Top Stories

All worshippers must wear face masks – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says sick, elderly should remain at home The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed all churches to ensure that all worshippers wear face masks during service and any sick person or the elderly should remain at home. A new guideline on COVID-19 released yesterday and made available to newsmen by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica