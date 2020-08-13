ISIS’ infiltration: We’re reviewing actions over threat – Military

The military has said that actions were being reviewed at the highest level, to forestall possible infiltration of any of the country’s territories by suspected tterrorist elements.

It vowed that no part of the country will be opened to such vulnerability, as its commitment to sustain the inviolability and sovereignty of the nation, remains unwavering.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, made the position known, Thursday, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, during the regular briefings to provide updates on ongoing operations across the geo-political zones of the country.

According to Enenche, the declaration was in response to the warning by the United States African Command (AFRICOM),of possible infiltration of the West African sub-region by suspected Al-Qaeda, and Islamic States’ terrorists.

Recall that the Commander of AFRICOM, Major General. Dagvin Anderson, had issued the warning last week, noting that the terrorist groups had expanded their hold on Mali, and also spread to Northern Burkina Faso, with noticeable attacks on infrastructure

In his reaction, which is the second since the alarm was raised, Enenche assured of the determination of military and sister agencies, to national security and public safety.

“Sequel to the warning by US AFRICOM that extremists have begun deploying several strategies to silently re-establish themselves across some regions in Africa including the West Africa sub region, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and all the relevant security agencies is leaving nothing to chance.

“Consequently, actions in place in this regard are being reviewed to handle this all important intelligence appropriately.

“I am directed to assure the general public that this is not a one off but continuous effort as it were to ensure that the security agencies are ahead of this evolving security challenge,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DHQ has said that criminal elements across the various theatres of operations in the country, were being denied freedom of action, as troops continue to maintain dominance.

It added that the development had earned the fighting troops commendation from the high command of the Armed Forces.

