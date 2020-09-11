Isiu clash: We didn’t torture suspect to death –Police

Police at the Zone 2 Command have denied torturing to death a 32-year-old land agent, Yemi Taiwo, at Isiu, Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The police didn’t only deny that the man was tortured to death, they said he was given the necessary medical attention before his death.

The officer in charge of Zonal Monitoring Unit, SP Uba Adams, said over a period of time, the report reaching the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Ahmed Iliyasu, was the activities of cultists and land grabbers in the community. He said: “The hoodlums always hold the community hostage.

As a result of that, shops, schools and all businesses in the town are forced to close down, with young and old men and women scampering for safety. A lot of people have fallen victims, with several properties destroyed each time the hoodlums go on rampage. “On September 4, the hoodlums, numbering over 20, stormed the community, wielding guns and invaded the palace of Isiu, shooting sporadically into the palace. While the clash was ongoing, some youths in the community, in a reprisal, apprehended two of the marauders and inflicted serious injuries on them. “It was our policemen from Zone 2 who arrived at the scene promptly that rescued the two victims from the mob. The suspects were taken to the hospital first for urgent treatment.

“It was a lie, there was no time the suspects, including the deceased and his friend, were tortured. Our men only went to the community to maintain law and order when they were called. We also have blood running in our veins, we don’t know where the information emanated from that we didn’t take them to hospital and that they were tortured.” The surviving victim, Femi Animashaun, said he was just a victim of circumstances. Animashaun said he went to the community to inspect his building, which he was planning to roof when he was caught in the fracas.

He said: “I bought the land I am building my house on from the deceased. I told him I wanted to roof my house and he asked me to meet him at Isiu. Unfortunately, immediately I got to the community, some hoodlums attacked me and used cutlass to hack me on my head. “The hoodlums were the ones who tortured the deceased and I in the Ikorodu North Local Government.

The money I wanted to use to roof my house was also stolen from me, including my wristwatch and necklace, while they were beating me.I never knew they had also attacked Taiwo too. It was when policemen came to rescue us that I saw him, because the community was rowdy. “After the policemen had left the scene, they first took us to a clinic in the area, before we were brought to Zone 2 Command.

The policemen who brought us were ordered to take us to the General Hospital on the Island where Taiwo was later confirmed dead.” Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Isiu, Oba Kayode Raji, said after he was installed as the monarch some of the residents were coming to the palace to place congratulatory banners. He said: “When I noticed the banners were becoming too many, I sent one of my sons to place the banners on the expressway leading to the palace. While placing the banners, some hoodlums attacked him and beat him blue and black.

Thank God he was able to escape to the palace. “Unfortunately, on September 4, I was in the palace when I saw some hoodlums led by one Yunusa, a land grabber, and invaded the palace in an attempt to abduct me about 7am. They vandalised so many things in the palace and cars. “It was the local vigilantes who apprehend Taiwo, after he had exhausted his ammunition which he brought to the town with others. He was handed over to the policemen who were deployed to the community to maintain law and order.”

