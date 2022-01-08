ISLAA celebrates 40th anniversary Foundation Teacher’s Appreciation Day

It was a rich blend of inspiring old school music with dexterous and brilliant performances by Afrobeats guitar sensation, YPick, Afrojazz diva, Dfummy, and notable disc jockeys (DJs) such as DJ Jimbo, and DJ Cheflon, as International School, University of Lagos Alumni Association (ISLAA) held its 40th anniversary Foundation Teacher’s Appreciation Day reception/awards ceremony. The event held recently at Ikeja GRA, Lagos, brought together many of the first foundation teachers of the school and former students of the institution.

It was a reunion of sort for both the former teachers and students who are professional and experts in various professions. For the members of ISLAA, it was a great privilege and rare honour to appreciate and celebrate their former teachers for nurturing them with care and responsibility.

ISLAA President, Jide Ogunmekan, who is ISL 86 Set, in his address, thanked their former teachers/mentors for laying the foundations for their successful lives. “It is with great honour and delight that I welcome you all on behalf of the International School Alumni Association (ISLAA), all of who represent a variety of professions: doctors, engineers, businessmen, lawyers, technocrats, architects, and other esteemed vocations. ‘‘It does not need to be said that it’s a privilege for all of us, to have some of our first foundation teachers with us on this occasion to honour their contributions to the development of our lives.

“Let’s tread down memory lane to when this school started on the 9th of November, 1981, our teachers were tasked with nurturing us, gradually and slow with care and responsibility. The first principal, the late Reverend David Adebola Adekola, made this very clear with his regular cliché that we were “in loco parentis”.

‘‘This was the beginning of our journey as young adults. This was the place that helped teach us right from wrong and laid the foundations for our successful lives. The teachers were the vehicle to making this happen.” Also, in his remark, the project coordinator, Ayoola Sadare, aka Shaddie Bobo, expressed appreciation to their former teachers for their immense contributions to their developments. “Yes, our dear alma mater turned 40, and as the saying goes, life begins at 40. So certain things must be done to start reflecting that.

“A series of events have been held to mark this milestone age climaxing with this event especially for the school’s foundation/ pioneer teachers who were at its inception in 1986 alongside other teachers who joined them then and are still with us today. Glory be to God!

‘‘These wonderful people impacted our formative lives and many of us in the alumni have cherished memories of them and the efforts and sacrifices they made alongside our parents and guardians to ensure we turned out right.” Sadare, who is the founder of the Lagos International Jazz Festi-val (LIJF), added that this 40th year celebration also serves other purposes, “including marking a milestone age, reuniting with many of our classmates and friends from ISL both physically and virtually.” One of the foundation teachers, Mrs. Oluwarotimi Adenike Monehin, in her remark, commended the former students for organising the event.”How time flies. International School University of Lagos (ISL) was founded 40 years ago and I am highly privileged to be part of the founding teachers of this prestigious school.

‘‘Seeing some of the results of the labour that began 40 years ago in the lives of ISL alumni, the words of Confucius come to mind: ‘If your plan is for one year plant rice. If your plan is for 10 years plant trees. If your plan is for 100 years educate children.’ “I am glad to have contributed to the education process of the students that passed through the school.

I thank God for sparing my life to see this glorious day. I always feel on top of the world each time I receive updates about your exploits in life and hear wonderful commendations about the part I played in your development. To God alone be the glory.

‘‘I commend the alumni body of ISL for doing their best to bring their teachers together for appreciation. This shows the value you place on all that you have been taught all through the years. God bless you all. “I encourage you to continue to be great ambassadors of this great school within and outside the shores of Nigeria.” Other foundation/former teachers as well as former students of the school, present at the well-attended event include Sir. Bernard Aina, Mr. Narteh Ayiku, Dr. (Mrs.) Oyinlola Olaokun (Nee Korede). The event ended with an after party which also featured breathtaking performances by the celebrated DJs, as well as Afrobeat guitar sensation, YPick and Afro Jazz diva, Dfummy.

