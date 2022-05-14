Metro & Crime

Islam doesn’t encourage killing of innocent people – Zamfara Imam, Jangebep

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Religious Affairs who is also the Chief Imam of the Muslims Foundation mosque, Sheikh Sani Tukur Jangebe has condemned the lynching and gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel of the Sokoto State College of Education.

The Islamic cleric advised Muslims to abide by the teachings and lessons of Islam, saying even the prophet Mohammed, underwent several insults and humiliations but did not order the killing of his adversaries.

He said it is a very great sin for any Muslim to take such laws into his or her hands, saying that Allah did not ordain such Islamic injunction.

While delivering his Friday sermon, the Muslim cleric asked the faithful to always obey the injunctions of the Islamic teachings so that Allah would divinely intervene in the current security challenges being faced by the state.

 

