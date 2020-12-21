Islamic bank reaffirms commitment MSMEs

Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier noninterest bank in Nigeria, has saiditiscommittedtofinancing Micro, Small andMediumscale Enterprising (MSME) in the country.

The bank’s Regional Manager (Northwest), Dr. Nuruddeen Liman Ahmed, stated this at the Kano State International Trade Fair, organised by the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (KACCIMA).

Speaking during the bank’s day at the fair, Nuruddeen said the bank had made available bouquets of MSME’s financing and e-banking products to delight both customers and prospects which are aimed to help grow their businesses and ease banking transactions.

He said Jaiz Bank recognised the role that MSMEs play in empowering individuals and growing the economy at large and, therefore, decided to focus on financing the sector.

“Our products are available to small business operators, such as artisans, farmers, women in business etc, to help grow their businesses in line with our mission of making life better through ethical finance, for everybody. “Aside the marketing of our MSME products, we are at the trade fair to create awareness on our ebanking products such as JaizMobile Plus, Jaiz Internet Banking, Jaiz USSD Code, Jaiz agent banking codenamed, Jaiz Oya Oya, etc,

which are developed to make banking ease for all,” he said. Nuruddeen also enlightened the participants about the national Hajj Savings Scheme, which Jaiz Bank in collaboration with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), is providing to ease hajj process for all intending Muslim Ummah in the country.

He said the scheme is aimed at making it easier for intending Muslim pilgrims to prepare ahead of time, by making gradual deposits through Jaiz Bank plc, so that they can perform one of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Like this: Like Loading...