Islamic Bank to boost Nigeria- Morocco pipeline project

In a significant increase in its financing operations, Jeddah-based AAA rated Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), has approved $1.6 billion to finance 24 new development projects in 19 member countries located in Asia, Africa and Europe. Among the beneficiaries is Nigeria, whose $25 billion gas pipeline project, being constructed jointly with Morocco, has been listed for $29.75 million.

The approved projects cover a wide array of develop-ment sectors including road construction and high-speed transport; clean and renewable energy; poultry, fisheries, irrigation and agriculture; child nutrition; academic and technical education; as well as vocational training. The approvals comprise $1.37 billion of financing from the Bank’s ordinary capital resources (OCR) in addition to $16.5 million of funding allocated by IsDB’s poverty alleviation arm, the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD). According to the report, $29.75 million for the Front-End Engineering Design Phase II Study Project for Morocco Gas Pipeline – Nigeria Segment. The project will enable the West African States to replace costly oil-fired generation with renewable power generation and gas-fired power generation. In the same vein, $150.52 million will cover the IsDB Support for Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) Project.

The project will increase household incomes, providing 185,000 new jobs, enhancing food security and increasing the yields of key crops by 50 per cent. It supports a larger programme of the government for building an inclusive and sustainable agro-industrial development to enhance the competitiveness of the agriculture sector. As a part of this program, the Government is working with several financiers including the AfDB. The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (“NMGP”) is a new regional onshore and offshore gas pipeline that is intended to deliver natural gas resources of Nigeria to 13 countries in the West and North Africa as a continuation of the existing West Africa Gas Pipeline (“WAGP”) between Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Ghana. Starting from Nigeria, the 5,660 kilometers long NMGP will pass through Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea- Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, and Mauritania, to end at Tangiers, a Moroccan port on the Strait of Gibraltar, with a possible extension to Europe through Spain. The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project is estimated to cost $25 billion and it will be completed in stages over 25 years. The project falls in line with the “Decade of Gas Master Plan” that Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari launched in 2020. The master plan seeks to bolster Nigeria’s gas production and gas exports.

