Islam

Islamic City petitions Buhari, Lawan, Fashola over ejection plans

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Worried by the implications of the ongoing road construction project in their community, a group of Muslims in Ogun State, under the aegis of Zumuratul Jamiu Mumin Society of Nigeria, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmed Lawan as well as Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Fashola over alleged plot to drive them from their land at Pakuro- Lotto on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. According to the group, the contractor handling the rehabilitation of Lagos-Ibadan expressway intended to construct an overhead bridge on their settlement, popularly called Islamic City.The decision, the group said, was an attempt to eliminate the only thriving Muslim community in the area. Amir (President) of Zumuratul Jamiu Mumin Society of Nigeria, Khalifah Issa Olayiwola and Secretary, Ustaz Ahmad Atanda, explained that the flyover bridge, if not urgently corrected, would consume their six acres of land which houses residential buildings, schools, mosque, religious centres and the burial grounds of their founding fathers.

In its petition, titled: “Objection to the construction of interchange design overhead bridge and the grand plan to clandestinely eliminate the Muslim community of Islamic City located on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Pakuro/Lotto Bus-Stop, Mowe, Ogun State, Nigeria”, the group regretted that all attempts by the leadership of the Muslim community to prevail on the contractor to correct the imbalances proved abortive. It urged President Buhari, the leadership of the National Assembly and Fashola to intervene in the imbroglio. The group also urged them to prevail on the Federal Ministry of Works and the Contractor undertaking the project to ensure that in whatever design of the interchange being implemented in the project, the land accommodating the Muslim Community of Islamic City is preserved. Khalifah Olayiwola said: “The Muslim community of Islamic City is just one of the minority land settlements within the numerous faithbased/ religious settlements on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway populated by different Christian groups.

“It has become imperative that we urgently bring to the attention of Your Excellency to what we consider a glaring injustice, religious oppression and intolerance and a deliberate ploy and grand design to cleverly eliminate the Muslim community of Islamic City from their current legitimate site using the construction of the interchange as an excuse. ”

We say this because the ongoing project, with respect to the overhead bridge/flyover and/or interchange bridge currently being embarked upon at Pakuro/Lotto Bus Stop of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Mowe, Ogun State, is one that has been shrouded in secrecy by the contractor undertaking the project. “It may interest your Excellency to know that Zumuratul Jamiu Mumin Society of Nigeria (ZJM) under our founder obtained its first Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) over the current location of land in 1993 from Ogun State government and the Certificate of Occupancy, dated June 16, 1993, was registered as 48/48/458 at the Lands Registry Office in Abeokuta over the parcel of the land measuring 1.446 hectares. “We want Your Excellency to prevail on the Federal Ministry of Works and the contractor undertaking the project to ensure that in whatever design of the interchange being implemented in the project, the land accommodating the Muslim community of Islamic City is preserved.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Pantami, Musa, others bag Nigerian Muslim News Award

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ibrahim Isa Pantami has emerged as winner of the ‘2020 Nigerian Muslim Personality of the Year’ Award, organised by Muslim News, Nigeria’s most authoritative Islamic newspaper. The Minister — who hails from Pantami LGA of Gombe State, was announced the winner of the prestigious award for combining […]
Islam

Nigeria’s apex Islamic body demands fullscale religious census of MDAs’ workforce

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, has urged the Federal Government to conduct a fullscale religious census of the entire workforce of its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with a view to revealing the states of origin and religious affiliations of the Nigerian workforce. The Council also criticised the Christian Association of Nigeria, […]
Islam

Group Calls for caution on religious houses, schools’ reopening

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Pristine Cactus Foundation, PCF, a faith-based non-governmental organisation has called for caution in reopening of schools and religious centres, while aslo demanding for justice for all victims of rape and all forms of gender-based violence across the country in the face of increase in cases of COVID-19. The group commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for suspending […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica