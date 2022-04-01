Islam

Islamic City: Respect C of O, MURIC tells FG, Ogun

Disturbed by the planned demolition of the entire Islamic City located at the Pakuro-Lotto axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works and the Ogun State Government to respect the Certificate of Occupancy (‘C of O’) Muslim community.

The group said that the planto demolish the whole settlement built by the Zumratul Jamiu Mumin Society of Nigeria (ZJM) decades ago in favour of a fly-over bridge need to be reconsidered since the whole settlement has a ‘C of O’ remind, urging the Ministry of works to respect their property title documents. The director of the Professor Ishaq Akintola, also alleged that some highly connected members of religious organisations, who also own other property around area are behind the planned evictions of the residents, warning politicians and their delegates to be mindful of their intentions.

“The marking exercise immediately produced fears of demolition particularly as it was followed by briefings from men of the ministry who revealed that it was for the purpose of an interchange and flyover. Although the ministry has not made another move since MURIC cried out against the proposed demolition in its 14th October, 2022 press release, nobody can tell when bulldozers from the ministry will move into the settlement.

Since to be forewarned is to be forearmed, we remind the Ministry of works that the whole settlement has a ‘C of O’ and this should be respected. “Nigerian Muslims will not fold their arms and watch one of the products of its hard labour disappear in rubbles moreso since the Islamic City is situated between two Christian entities, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Camp and the Deeper Life Bible Church Camp. MURIC will ensure that Nigerian Muslims resist this with every legitimate means at their disposal,” MURIC said.

 

