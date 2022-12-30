Islam

Islamic cleric accepts Pastor Adeboye’s challenge to preach in mosques

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Offers to preach in RCCG too

The Chief Lecturer of the Academy of Islamic Propagation (ACADIP), Mallam Yusuf Olatunde Adepoju has accepted the challenge thrown by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, calling on Imams to allow him to preach in their mosques on Sunday in a bid to boost religious tolerance in the country. Adepoju, a renowned comparative religious scholar in Nigeria, said he was ready to grant Pastor Adeboye’s request, adding that he is also ready to accept the challenge to preach in his Redeemed church on Friday.

Adeboye, who oversees the biggest church in Nigeria with a capacity of a million worshippers at once, said in a viral video clip recently that he’s looking for Imams that would allow him to preach in the mosque and in turn, such Imams would be allowed to preach at the RCCG world biggest auditorium. The highly revered clergyman was responding to people who criticised him for preaching in nightclubs, telling them he has not even reached his destination. “My friend said I was backsliding. He asked, how can you be holding church services in nightclubs?” Pastor Adeboye told hundreds of thousands of his congregation at a service, stressing that, “As I previously stated, Sunday mornings are never busy at nightclubs. Sleeping at home are those who frequent the area to consume alcohol. As a result, it is vacant and available for use.

“Spirits is another name for alcohol. The next morning, we go there and ask the Holy Spirit to drive out the opposing spirit. There was a saving of souls. “I informed those who were starting to put pressure on me. I told them I have not even reached where I am going. I am going to be looking for Imams who will agree with me that they can use my church on Friday and allow me to use their mosque on Sunday,” he added. In his reaction, the fearless comparative scholar, welcomed the request by Pastor Adeboye, in a rejoinder video; saying: “On behalf of ACADIP and the entire wonderful team, we have agreed to come to RCCG in Mowe to preach, even if it’s not more than 30 minutes. We’ll also grant his request to come and preach at ACADIP mosque in Ilobu. “We are ready to have Dr. Pastor E.A Adeboye in our midst. We also agree to come to his church at Mowe in Ogun State,” he said, with his statement punctuated by affirmation from his congregants.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Muslim businessmen congratulate NAHCON chair on successive 2022 Hajj

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Companion – an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, has congratulated the Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, on the successful completion of the 2022 Hajj operation. In a statement issued by the National Amir, Engr. Kamil Olalekan, the group said the last Hajj represents the […]
Islam

Christianisation: MURIC warns against baseless allegations against Osinbajo

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A n Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has warned against baseless allegation of christianisation levelled against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saying that it would remain faithful, fair and objective based on its experience about the Vice President. MURIC, in a statement issued by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola waded into the […]
Islam

Muslims extol Nwoha’s virtues

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Muslim clerics have continued to extol the virtues of late Muslim Icon, Mallam Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha who died on day of Arafat The clerics including the Chief Executive Officer of Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation, Abuja, stated that Nwoha, the representative of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on the board of National Hajj […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica