Islamic cleric harpe on importance of education

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

An Islamic cleric has harped on the Importance of education, advise parents to trained their children to have the Western and Islamic education for their upliftment. The Founder of Sawiyatul Istijaba Organisation, Sheikh Al-Imam Ibraheem Abdur-Raheem made disclosure recently that education is important in the life of a people can never be over emphasised., so said an cleric at the graduation ceremony of Sofwatu-R-Rahmat Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies at Ota, Ogun State. The Institute is under an International Islamic Organisation, Zawiyatul-Sofwatur- Rahmatil-Islamiyyat (ZASRAM).

lThe Institute graduated seven of its students, who completed the whole glorious Qur’an at a well-attended ceremony at the School premises on Sunday, December, 11, 2022. Sheikh Al-Imam Ibraheem Abdur- Raheem (Alapako), guided the graduating students in the symbolic recitation of the Noble Qur’an, stressed the need for everybody to acquire knowledge, asserting that, “importance of knowledge in the life of man can never be over emphasised.” Quoting copiously from the book of hadith and Qur’an to buttress his assertion, he added that, “its mandatory, especially for Muslims-Male and Female to acquire both western and Islamic education in line with the instruction of the Noble Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him.) The cleric therefore advised the graduating students to put what they have learnt into practice and proper use, reminding that, “exhibition of good character and acceptable moral values are expected from products of Arabic and Islamic Studies Institutions like ours.”

In his address at the event, Founder, Chief Missioner of ZASRAM (Home and Abroad), Sheikh Abdur-Razaq Abdul- Hameed Onaolapo Animashaun (Kasolayo), urged the parents and guardians to take sponsoring of their wards with all seriousness it deserves by paying their school fees and other levies promptly. Kasolayo, who doubles as the Proprietor and Principal of the school frowned at a situation whereby the parents would give priority to mundane issues like Aso- Ebi for wedding and even funeral at the detriment of their children’s education.

“The way we attend promptly to the needs of our children’s western education, we should apply such promptness to the Quranic education,” Kasolaya admonished, stressing the need for both to go hand in hand for the all-round development and benefit of the children. Meanwhile, Kasolayo announced that, the graduation ceremony is not the end of their courses in the school saying it was just a step towards promotion to higher classes.

 

