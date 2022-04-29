Metro & Crime

Islamic cleric to FG: Release Shiite leader’s, wife’s passports

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

*Says their health is fast failing

An Ilorin-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdullah Beremde, has called on the Federal Government to release forthwith the international passports of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shiite), Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakyzaky, and his wife Mallama Zeenat to enable them attend to their fast failing health.

Sheikh Berende, who spoke on Friday at a press conference in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, said doing so by the Federal Government would be showing decorum, as well as respecting the rule of law.

The Muslim cleric, who stated that medical reports on the health status of the duo revealed serious health defects in them following brutal attacks on them by the military, said that the passports would avail the couple to have access to required medical treatments which are not available in Nigeria, adding that the gesture would halt and reverse the worsening health conditions of the couple.

He decried the attacks on the Shiite leader, resulting in the alleged killing of his sons and scores of his followers, as well as destruction of their living house, mosque, library, adding that even the graves of his mother are instances of the numerous injustices against “this religiously pious and peace loving individual whose persecutions are premised on his call for justice and fairness to all.”

He added: “Worse still, despite pronouncements of his innocence by competent court of law in Nigeria a couple of months back, his international passport and his wife’s have remained seized in defiance to pronouncement of the court of competent jurisdiction.

“It is on record that the medical reports of the health status of these two towering personalities and couple, revealed serious health defects in them as a result of the brutal attacks on them by the military.”

 

