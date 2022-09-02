Islam

Islamic Council, NSCIA condemns murder of Sheikh Gashua

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has strongly condemned the gruesome murder of Sheikh Goni Aisami Gashua last Friday (August 19, 2022) by two suspected soldiers, Lance Corporals John Gabriel and Adamu Gideon of the 241Recce Battalion, Nguru, Yobe State. In a statement by the NSCIA Deputy Secretary General, Prof. Salisu Shehu, the Council called for prosecution of the murderers.

The statement read in part: “Following the arrest of the criminals in army uniform, we call for calm among the Muslim ummah especially in Yobe State and immediate action from the authorities starting with the prosecution of the perpetrators in order to serve as a deterrent to others who use their positions to kill innocent Nigerians.” According to reports, Sheikh Aisami was driving back to Gashua from Nguru, when in adherence to the Islamic code of assisting the needy, he offered to give a soldier a ride in his car when he met him at the military check-point to Jaji-Maji in Karasuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

However, he shot him dead in cold blood some kilometers away, called his colleague to assist in fleeing with the deceased vehicle and threw millions of his family members, students, followers and the entire Muslim community into mourning. We are particularly grieved by this tragedy because it is axiomatic in Islam, according to the narration of Ibn Mas’ud, that “the death of a scholar is a loss that cannot be replaced for as long as the day and night alternate.” The statement further read: “While appealing to Muslims to have faith in the military authorities and the judiciary in thoroughly investigating the murder and bringing the perpetrators to justice, we urge them not to read religious motives into the incident as others would do. We are not like them. Since we come from Allah and we shall all return to Him and no soul would taste death except with His leave, the Ummah should rest assured that the perpetrators will come to judgement. Muslims should therefore remain calm as they join us in praying that Allah grant him and others like him Aljannah Firdaos.

“Meanwhile, we wish to express our disappointment in the Federal Government on the way and manner in which the murder of Gen. Alkali was handled. Up till this moment, we have not heard what became of his killers. While we sue for justice in the case of Sheikh Aisami, we charge the Federal Government to ensure that the killers of Gen. Alkali are brought to face the wrath of the law. “Once again, the Council commends the judiciary, condemns those who use every available instance to cast aspersion on Muslims and Islam in Nigeria and charges the authorities to expeditiously bring the murderers of Sheikh Aisami to book.”

 

Our Reporters

