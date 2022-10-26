Islamic Development Bank markets 5-year Islamic bond

The Islamic Development Bank( IsDB) has given initial price guidance for a planned five-year Islamic bond at around mid-60s basis points over the five-year U.S. secured overnight financing rate (SOFR), Reuters reported over the weekend, citing a bank document. BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Dukhan Bank, Goldman Sachs, The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, JPMorgan, Mizuho, SNB Capital and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers on the sale, the document said. The Jeddah-based multilateral lender last tapped the market in April, raising $1.6 billion in five-year Sukuk. Last week, the Islamic Development Bank Chairman, Muhammad Al-Jasser, was reported by news outlets as saying the bank plans to issue $4bn in Sukuk next year. The bank’s Sukuk issuance plans change according to the volume of loans required by member countries, Muhammad Al-Jasser added. IsDB has so far issued Sukuk worth $3 billion this year, compared to $5 billion last year. “Our bank is the only Islamic institution in the world with a triple-A rate, which helps us with loans as our financial situation is better than others,” Al-Jasser said

