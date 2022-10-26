Business

Islamic Development Bank markets 5-year Islamic bond

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Islamic Development Bank( IsDB) has given initial price guidance for a planned five-year Islamic bond at around mid-60s basis points over the five-year U.S. secured overnight financing rate (SOFR), Reuters reported over the weekend, citing a bank document. BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Dukhan Bank, Goldman Sachs, The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, JPMorgan, Mizuho, SNB Capital and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers on the sale, the document said. The Jeddah-based multilateral lender last tapped the market in April, raising $1.6 billion in five-year Sukuk. Last week, the Islamic Development Bank Chairman, Muhammad Al-Jasser, was reported by news outlets as saying the bank plans to issue $4bn in Sukuk next year. The bank’s Sukuk issuance plans change according to the volume of loans required by member countries, Muhammad Al-Jasser added. IsDB has so far issued Sukuk worth $3 billion this year, compared to $5 billion last year. “Our bank is the only Islamic institution in the world with a triple-A rate, which helps us with loans as our financial situation is better than others,” Al-Jasser said

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Analysts: Weak household income hurts economic growth

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Stunted household income in Nigeria, as reflected in the National Bureau of Statistics’(NBS) latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report (based on the expenditure approach), not only continues to impede private investment in the country, but also negatively impacts government tax revenue, analysts at United Capital Research have said. The analysts stated this in a report, […]
Business

Stakeholders query Lekoil Cayman over suspension of trading

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

A groupof Lekoilshareholders, operating under the name Concerned Shareholders, has written to the company’s board of directors requesting to know what is being done to ensure that the suspension of trading in thecompany’ssharesislifted and avoid its imminent delisting. It will be recalled that Lekoil Cayman Limited was suspended from trading the company’s ordinary shares on […]
Business

Sterling Bank boosts art with imperium

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc has partnered with the Nike Art Gallery to install solar panels at the gallery via the bank’s Imperium outlet as part of its commitment to a renewable energy-powered Nigeria as well as the development of the nation’s tourism sector. This follows recent partnerships with the gallery to drive an appreciation as well […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica