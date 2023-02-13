Islamic forum calls for shift in national census

The Islamic Forum of Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of great concern to the faith of Islamic Ummah, shift the forthcoming National Population Headcount, which they said coincides with the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The forum with national headquarters in Kano, said in a release signed by its General Secretary, Prof. Salisu Shehu, is very much aware of the fact that the census is a national imperative, much as it is convinced of its importance in national development plans. Although the forum commended the Federal Government for its resolve and commitment to con-duct the exercise this year as it has been long overdue, they appealed for the postponement to allow Muslim Ummah conduct their fasting with ease. Similarly, the forum also appreciates the effective preparations being done by the National Population Commission in order to ensure a successful exercise.

The forum has, however, noted with serious concern the time scheduled for the conduct of the National Population Census 2023 by the National Population Commission this coming month of March/April 2023. Shehu said the exercise as it were is always a very rigorous one involving travels across the entire regions of this country, adding that the ad-hoc staff as is usually the case can be posted to any part of the country and indeed to very remote places far away from their places of origin.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...