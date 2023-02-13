News

Islamic forum calls for shift in national census

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Islamic Forum of Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of great concern to the faith of Islamic Ummah, shift the forthcoming National Population Headcount, which they said coincides with the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The forum with national headquarters in Kano, said in a release signed by its General Secretary, Prof. Salisu Shehu, is very much aware of the fact that the census is a national imperative, much as it is convinced of its importance in national development plans. Although the forum commended the Federal Government for its resolve and commitment to con-duct the exercise this year as it has been long overdue, they appealed for the postponement to allow Muslim Ummah conduct their fasting with ease. Similarly, the forum also appreciates the effective preparations being done by the National Population Commission in order to ensure a successful exercise.

The forum has, however, noted with serious concern the time scheduled for the conduct of the National Population Census 2023 by the National Population Commission this coming month of March/April 2023. Shehu said the exercise as it were is always a very rigorous one involving travels across the entire regions of this country, adding that the ad-hoc staff as is usually the case can be posted to any part of the country and indeed to very remote places far away from their places of origin.

 

Our Reporters

Chadian soldiers
News

‘Chadian soldiers sell arms when broke’ — Nigerian Navy laments arms proliferation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Navy says some neighbouring countries do not have armouries, making it difficult for Nigeria to fight arms proliferation. Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff, who was represented by Jemila Sadiq Abubakar, a Commodore, spoke on Monday at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence on the consideration […]
News Top Stories

Sagay: Nominating persons with party affiliation for INEC positions wrong

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has said that “for the (purpose) of public confidence, it is probably not right to send anyone with a party affiliation for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioner officer because, Nigeria is a very sensitive and country on every little issue; religion, political party, […]
News Top Stories

IGP vows to deal ruthlessly with criminals

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

…as Abiodun donates equipment to police The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday vowed to ruthlessly deal with the criminals who are fermenting trouble across the country. Baba gave the pledge while taking delivery of security vehicles and equipment donated to the Nigeria Police by the Ogun State government. The equipment donated […]

