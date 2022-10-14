Islamic Foundation seeks social inclusion of orphans, vulnerable youths

The Head of Bab-es-Salam Home, Imam Hassan Idris Tahir, has called on the well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to always reach out to orphans and needy in the society. The cleric made the call was made by Imam Hassan Idris Tahir while speaking at the first anniversary of Sisters In Deen Foundation Orphanage (SIDF). He said: “As the Prophet says in one Hadith that; “save yourself from the hell even if it is half of a date”, so within our capacity, we must assist others because one thing we must understand is that Allah relate with us according to how we relate with others. If you want Allah to be merciful to you, be merciful to others.

The Prophet (S.A.W) also said that “the one who doesn’t show mercy, won’t see mercy.” “Allah helps his servant as long as his servant is helping others. So, our relationship with others have connection with how Allah also treats us. “The Prophet (S.A.W) also urged us to show mercy to the needy including the orphans.” Also speaking at the event, Chairperson, SIDF, Prof. Fatimah AbdulKareem urged all those Allah has blessed to also show love and care to orphans and widows. “Alhamdulillah we are fulfilled and the children are also happy. We appeal to corporate organizations and even individuals that are even more buoyant than corporate organisations to reach out to the needy in our society. It’s just for us to be a little bit selfless, not to think of ourselves alone, we should think of those who will also need our assistance.

“So, when those who have give to those who don’t have, there will be less crime in the society, there will be peace in the society and there will be peaceful co-existence for all.” She therefore encouraged everybody to always look out for those who do not have and give them without asking for it. In her welcome address, SIDF President, Dr. Nurat Akinlabi Babalola went down memory and gave thanks to Almighty Allah for the success so far while calling for more support. She said: “The project which we are here to celebrate its first anniversary is simply a divine project. When the members of the Truth Bearer Platform began yearly visitations to orphans during the month of Ramadan we never knew Allah’s plan.”

According to her, SIDF is also out to contribute significantly to social inclusion of orphans and vulnerable youths as without social inclusion of these marginalized groups, where is the social justice we all seek? “How do we achieve the peace we all seek? Over the past year, we have admitted and fostered 11 children out of which 2 have been reunited with their families.

We lay particular emphasis on education thus, children attend one of the best schools in our axis, Taqwa International School.” She made mention of another area of focus programmes, which is to equip Orphans and Vulnerable Children with skills through skill acquisition programmes in order to make them independent. Dr. Nurat therefore encouraged other creative entrepreneurs to volunteer to assist with this initiative. “Apart from the children at the home, SIDF also supports widows and their wards especially with university placement and financing. She added: “At Baytu Sakeenah Home, one can be foster mum to take care of the child’s needs, show compassion by visiting and spending productive time with them.”

