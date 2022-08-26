Islamic group, COMWA solicits support for Tinubu

The coalition of Muslim Women for Asiwaju (COMWA), Badagry Division, has urged Muslim faithful to key into the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (BAT’s) philosophy and movement. They described their optimism towards their preferred candidate as a result of the projects he has facilitated before and after he was a political office holder.

The National Chairperson of COMWA, Mrs. Rashidah Adebari, said Tinubh has been a successful leader who was able to manage a multinational company and elevate the status of Lagos State as a competitor with African countries beyond interstate competition.

She said the pace Tinubu had long set is the track succeeding governors have continued to tread which shows his insightful ability to manage Nigeria when elected and beyond. The Supervisor for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Moriamo Salawu while backing Adebari’s disposition urged Badagry residents to be visionary by electing all APC flag bearers in the division. Salawu specifically solicited support for APC flag bearer representing Lagos West, Hon. Idiat Adebule, describing her as a revolutionist capable of developing the community at any political office.

She urged residents to be compliant with Asiwaju’s aspirations and ideas by collecting their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and confirming their polling units after collection. She further prayed for the nation to enjoy the dividends of democracy as she emphatically urged them to vote for APC.

