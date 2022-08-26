Islam

Islamic group, COMWA solicits support for Tinubu

The coalition of Muslim Women for Asiwaju (COMWA), Badagry Division, has urged Muslim faithful to key into the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (BAT’s) philosophy and movement. They described their optimism towards their preferred candidate as a result of the projects he has facilitated before and after he was a political office holder.

The National Chairperson of COMWA, Mrs. Rashidah Adebari, said Tinubh has been a successful leader who was able to manage a multinational company and elevate the status of Lagos State as a competitor with African countries beyond interstate competition.

She said the pace Tinubu had long set is the track succeeding governors have continued to tread which shows his insightful ability to manage Nigeria when elected and beyond. The Supervisor for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Moriamo Salawu while backing Adebari’s disposition urged Badagry residents to be visionary by electing all APC flag bearers in the division. Salawu specifically solicited support for APC flag bearer representing Lagos West, Hon. Idiat Adebule, describing her as a revolutionist capable of developing the community at any political office.

She urged residents to be compliant with Asiwaju’s aspirations and ideas by collecting their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and confirming their polling units after collection. She further prayed for the nation to enjoy the dividends of democracy as she emphatically urged them to vote for APC.

 

Islam

Saudi Arabia’s $12bn annual revenue on Hajj, Umrah deflated

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Official data has shown that Hajj and Umrah (lesser Hajj) earned the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia about $12 billion a year and that this revenue was deflated by the novel Coronavirus, which led to suspension of lesser Hajj and reduction in number of pilgrims for 2020 Hajj. The Kingdom, according to a state news agency, […]
Islam

NAHCON asks states to begin 2021 pilgrimage preparations

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Saudi Arabia reopens borders Muhammad Kabir, Kano The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON), had asked state Pilgrims Welfare Agencies to commence preparations for the 2021 Hajj exercise following the news of Saudi Arabia reopening it’s boarders for international pilgrimages. The Spokesperson of the Commission, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, said in a release: “That as […]
Islam

80 scholars, Imams discuss COVID-19, climate change

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

NO fewer than 80 ulama and imams have converged on Kaduna, Kaduna State, for a workshop on the Islamic perspective on COVID-19 and climate change.   At the opening of a twoday workshop organised by the Jama’atul Tajdidil Islamiy, in conjunction with the Kaduna State University, the national coordinator of the group, Sheikh Abubakar Mujahid, […]

