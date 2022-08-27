Islamic group donates 200 Quran to children

As part of efforts to educate and build the capacity of children, an Islamic charitable organisation, MyFundAction Nigeria, has distributed 200 copies of the Holy Quran to two Islamic schools in Minna, Niger State. The religious group, while rolling out its Quran endowment distributions drive in Niger State, under the theme; “Quran Waqaf Programme for Africa,” organised by MyFundAction in collaboration with Madarasatu Abi Musa Al’ash’ari, Tunga- Minna, disclosed that the gesture is to ensure that “we have a nation of tomorrow that will be Godly and uphold the basic core-values of humanity.” While speaking at the event held at Sheikh Nafi’u College of Arabic and Islamic studies, the Country Director of MyFundAction Nigeria, Sheikh Dauda Mohammed Thabit, urged community leaders and parents to come together and invest in the broad- moral ethos and religious excellence in their children. According to him “the kids we are raising today; these youngsters roaming around, no matter how adorable and cute they are, they won’t remain kids forever, they will grow to become adults and leaders who will build a nation of tomorrow.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...