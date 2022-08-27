News

Islamic group donates 200 Quran to children

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

As part of efforts to educate and build the capacity of children, an Islamic charitable organisation, MyFundAction Nigeria, has distributed 200 copies of the Holy Quran to two Islamic schools in Minna, Niger State. The religious group, while rolling out its Quran endowment distributions drive in Niger State, under the theme; “Quran Waqaf Programme for Africa,” organised by MyFundAction in collaboration with Madarasatu Abi Musa Al’ash’ari, Tunga- Minna, disclosed that the gesture is to ensure that “we have a nation of tomorrow that will be Godly and uphold the basic core-values of humanity.” While speaking at the event held at Sheikh Nafi’u College of Arabic and Islamic studies, the Country Director of MyFundAction Nigeria, Sheikh Dauda Mohammed Thabit, urged community leaders and parents to come together and invest in the broad- moral ethos and religious excellence in their children. According to him “the kids we are raising today; these youngsters roaming around, no matter how adorable and cute they are, they won’t remain kids forever, they will grow to become adults and leaders who will build a nation of tomorrow.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria @ 61: Consequences of visionary leadership

Posted on Author Ebi Nurseman Isaac

Nigeria is believed to have been blessed by God graciously with abundant human, mineral and natural resources in all the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja that can place the country among the top five richest nations of the world. Research on mineral resources deposits reveals that Kogi and […]
News

No monitoring mechanism on revenue leakages – AGF

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, yesterday, told the Senate that the Federal Government did not have the required robust platform of monitoring revenue inflows of the various revenue generating agencies. Idris stated this at the National Assembly during the 2021 budget defence session with the Senate Committee on Finance. He lamented […]
News Top Stories

Ganduje/Kwankwaso finally reconcile

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Ex Kano gov moves to APC Former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and present Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State might have agreed to sheath their swords as the duo met in Abuja in a reconciliation meeting said to have been presided over by two Governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC). The meeting, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica