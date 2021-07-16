Islamic group pledges support for 50,000 orphans in Zamfara

A Lagos-based Islamic Zakat and Sadaqaat collection and distribution organisation has pledged to expand its humanitarian services to 50,000 orphans in Zamfara State with a view to alleviate their sufferings. This was disclosed by the organization’s Executive Director, Prince Suleiman Olagunju during sadaaqat distribution ceremony in Gusau, the State capital to 12 orphans derived from three Islamic schools operating in Gusau, Kaura Namoda and Gummi local government areas of the state. Prince Olagunju explained that, the services renders by his organisation were the collections and distributions of Zakat as enjoined by the Islamic teachings, saying: “The organisation is currently present in 21 states of the federation assisting only orphans.

“As for the case of Zamfara State where orphans were up to 50,000 in number as a result of banditry activities, our organization will double it’s efforts to improve it’s level of collections with a view to expand it’s gesture to the increased number of orphans through sponsorship of their education.

“We sponsor orphans right from alphabetical studies to the level of Quranic memorisation, and now, we want select among the graduated students, a boy and a girl to sponsor their western education up to the University stages,” the director explained. He, however, said the focus of his organisation was only to assist orphans due to the nature of their classes in the society, adding that: “We have chosen to embarking on such an assisting project to give orphans sense of belonging, and by extension, to help to discourage the rising number of criminals.”

