Islamic group seeks social inclusion for orphans, vulnerable youths

An Islamic group, Bab-es- Salam Home has called on the well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to always reach out to orphans and the needy in the society. The Head of the group, Imam Hassan Idris Tahir made the call on Friday while speaking at the first anniversary of Sisters In Deen Foundation Orphanage (SIDF).

He said: “As the Prophet says in one Hadith that; “save yourself from hell even if it is half of a date”, so within our capacity, we must assist others because one thing we must understand is that Allah relates with us according to how we relate with others.

If you want Allah to be merciful to you, be merciful to others. The Prophet (S.A.W) also said that “the one who doesn’t show mercy, won’t see mercy.” “Allah helps his servant as long as his servant is helping others. So, our relationship with others has a connection with how Allah also treats us. “The Prophet (S.A.W) also urged us to show mercy to the needy including the orphans.”

Also speaking at the event, Chairperson, SIDF, Prof. Fatimah AbdulKareem urged all those Allah has blessed to also show love and care to orphans and widows. “Alhamdulillah we are fulfilled and the children are also happy. Weappealtocorporateorganisations and even individuals that are even more buoyant than corporate organisations to reach outtotheneedyinoursociety. It’s just for us to be a little bit selfless, nottothinkofourselves alone, we should think of those who will also need our assistance.”

 

