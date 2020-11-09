Islamic lender grows Q3 profit by 48%

Jaiz Bank Plc has recorded 47.7 per cent growth in profit after tax for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

According to the results, profit after tax was N1.85 billion as at the end of September 30, 2020, compared to N1.25 billion earned at the end of September, 2019, which shows an increase of 47.72 per cent.

The results, which was submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), showed that profits before tax was N2.13 billion compared to N1.47 billion realised in the corresponding period of 2019, representing a 44.36 per cent.

Breakdown of the results shows that total assets of the bank as at September 30, 2020 was N210 billion compared to N167 billion in the corresponding period of 2019, which was a 25.67 per cent increment.

The bank declared N13.65 billion Gross income at the end of September 30, 2020, compared to N9.37 billion in the corresponding period of 2019, a 45.71 per cent growth.

The bank’s earnings per share increased by 48 per cent from 4.25 kobo in September 30, 2019 to 6.28 kobo as at September 30, 2020.

Commenting on its performance, Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Hassan Usman, said the tbird quarter results further demonstrated the bank’s capacity to grow sustainably in line with its strategic vision of becoming the leading non-interest bank in sub-Saharan Africa.

He further assured that while maintaining steady focus on elements that contributed to improved performance thus far, this trend would be maintained in the last three months of the financial year, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Jaiz bank proposed first dividend payment of N0.03 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the year ended 2019 to shareholders.

At its 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja yesterday, Chairman of the bank, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Abdul Mutallab, said the total N884million dividend payment is subject to appropriate withholding tax.

