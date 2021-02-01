Business

Islamic lender, NAHCON launch Hajj savings scheme

A Hajj savings scheme that would make it easier for Muslims in Nigeria to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj has been launched in Kwara and Oyo states.

 

Its launch and awareness sensitisation took place in Ilorin on January 27 and in Ibadan on January 28, 2021respectively, with stakeholders in attendance, a statement by Jaiz bank said.

 

Speaking at the events, Jaiz Bank’s Managing Director/CEO Hassan Usman, represented by Ismaila Adamu, said the National Hajj Savings Scheme was a significant milestone for all stakeholders in the hajj ecosystem in Nigeria.

 

He underscored the scheme’s importance, noting that “right from planning, funding to actual  operations, the scheme has the potentials to positively affect every act and actor in the process.

 

“With such a scheme in place, intending pilgrims that do not have the wherewithal can gradually plan and actualize their dream without stress by saving gradually.”

 

He said that even those who do not live long enough to complete their savings might still in “Allah’s infinite mercy receive the reward for hajj because they are pilgrims by bringing intention (niyyat) and action (amal) together.”

 

Representing the Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Barr. Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, Hajiya Halima Jibril, thanked the governments of the states for the hosting.

 

She said HSS had several benefits amongst which is to assist the less previlaged to save money overtime to go to hajj; it also include profits earnings from the savings. She said: “You dont have to sell your farmland to go to hajj as the scheme will make hajj fare affordable.”

 

Honourable Kadi of Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Ilorin, Hon. Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen, advised that it was not easy carrying people along “but with sincerity of mind and physical commitments, the success and accomplishment will be achieved.”

 

In his response, the Secretary to Kwara State Government, Prof. Mammah Saba Jibril, welcomed the initiative, saying “with this sharia compliant scheme, intending pilgrims can now save for Hajj overtime and even specify when they intend to go for Hajj. It will also no doubt raise the hope of less privileged Muslims ummahs to participate in the Hajj exercise by gradual deposit for Hajj

