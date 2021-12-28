Islamic NGOs offer free medical services to Kaduna residents

Two Islamic Non Gover nmental Organisations (NGOs), Movement for Islamic Culture and Awareness (MICA), and the Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN), has began a four-day medical services outreach to no fewer than 1,000 people in Unguwan Mu’azu community in Kaduna State.

The medical services offered by the NGOs included diagnosis and treatment for malaria, typhoid, hepatisis ‘B’ and HIV tests, dental, eyes, ears and throat checks, and physiotherapy. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the free medical services were also geared towards health promotion, prevention, education, clinical diagnosis, investigations and treatment.

The Ameer of MICA, Dr Sulaiman Zibiri, said the outreach, being part of their corporate social responsibility, was aimed at cushioning the effects posed by the harsh economy, especially in the area of assessing quality medical services. He explained that the outreach was their 9th annual rural ‘Medical Caravan’, which, however, due to security challenges made them shift to cities. “We usually carry out our outreaches in the outskirt of Kaduna, especially in the hinterlands, but because of insecurity we moved it to the cities.” He also explained that MICA was set up 20 years ago to promote Islamic culture and make people aware of the essence of their being created and the things they need to do concerning their religion.

