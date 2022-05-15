Islamic religion not peaceful with unbelievers –Seun Kuti

After landing a remarkable performance at the AMVCA’s African culture celebration on Thursday night, Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti expressed his sadness about the killing of an undergraduate in Sokoto, stating that the Islamic religion is not peaceful with those who are not Muslims.

The 39-year-old said this in an Instagram post on Friday following the death of Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto.

Reacting to the tragic loss, Seun said that Islam said that it is ironic how a mob rose and lynched a defence less girl in the name of blasphemy while the same mob has not lifted a finger against Biko Haram that has rendered most communities homeless. Let me repeat to you here, Islam is a religion of peace only if everyone is a Muslim. Islam anywhere in the world isn’t peaceful with unbelievers,” Seun wrote.

“But when Boko Haram and Bandits are killing your mothers and sisters, you aren’t there to fight them and protect your family but Deborah is how you show Allah your strength.

“This kind of ritual killing isn’t called blood sacrifice, why? You all claim to hate African religion because of human sacrifice but how many people have been sacrificed for Islam this year alone in this country?

You all are not ready yet,” Seun added. Meanwhile, the police said they have arrested two people in connection with the incident. More arrests are expected as the school remains shut.

Ms Samuel, a 200-level student of the Department of Early Childhood Education in the college, was mobbed after being accused of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad in a voice note she sent on her class WhatsApp group.

