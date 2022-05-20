Islamic Scholars: No justification for killing over blasphemy

Islamic scholars across the country have described killing as punishment for blasphemy as act of ignorance, saying there is no justification or evidence in the holy Qur’an for jungle justice. According to clerics, Prophet Muhammad experienced insults and attacks but never killed or ordered anyone to take a life for blasphemy during his time despite insults from his critics.

Speaking on the recent killing of a female Christian student at Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State over blasphe-mous statement, the former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr Abdul- Hakeem AbdulLateef, said some people commit heinous crimes in the name of religion because they are ignorant.

He said there is no justification for taking a soul because of blasphemy. On his part, a Kadunabased Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, also faulted those of the school of thought that killing is the punishment for blasphemy, saying if Prophet refrained from killing or attacking his transducers and those who blasphemed him while alive, those killing for the same of fence have no justification for their actions.

Sheikh Gumi, who made the clarification in a video clip obtained and translated by PRNigeria while reacting to the killing of Deborah Samuel over blasphemous statement, called on Muslim faithful to be wary of their actions which he said, must be in tandem with the tradition and teachings of the prophet. While condemning jungle justice against alleged blasphemous statement, the Chief Missioner of the Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, said the killing of Deborah Samuel, is unacceptable in Islam.

According to him, killing is totally forbidden in Islam, saying Prophet didn’t kill order a non-Muslim man who urinated in the mosque. He said the prophet told his companions to allow the man finish urinating and instructed that water should be sprinkled on his urine. He added that jungle justice is not Islamic. He said: “Islam, as a religion, does not support meting out extrajudicial punishment to anybody.

There is a process and that process is taking the person to a law court if the person has erred, made a mistake, or committed an offence, and it is only an authorised judge certified by the state who can pronounce the person guilty or not. There is a provision in Islam that says that an accused is presumed innocent until it is proved otherwise. Our principle also says that it is better to allow an offender to go scot-free than to punish an innocent person. It shows the thorough exercise that a Muslim goes through if they want to mete out punishment or give a ruling on any accused person.”

