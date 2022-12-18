Faith

Islamic school holds graduation, seeks enthronement of moral values

Chinyere Abiaziem
The Mudiiru Madrasah (school proprietor) Alfa Abdul Hadi Mutolib Owolabi, Daaru s-Salaam Madrasatu t-tahfizil Qur’an Iju, Ota, Ogun State, founded in September 2013, has called for restoration of societal values through enthronement of qur’anic injunctions.
Owolabi prior to the school’s graduation holding today, December 18, said the non-enthronement of qur’anic injunctions has brought setbacks in the society.
“The high declination of moral standard in the society is due to the abandonment of the foundation laid down by Allah for Humanity to be morally upright,” he said.
The significance of Islamic education in making a better society cannot be over-emphasised, Owolabi noted, saying it was important the education starts from cradle; adding that while Islamic education is encouraged, the importance of Western education is indisputable.
“Islamic education helps for peaceful co-existence at a tender age, popularly known as catch them young. When individuals are raised in the way of God it will prove difficult for intruders to confuse or distract their attention towards the peace of society.
“However, anyone who thinks Western education is anti-Islamic is ignorant, because our noble prophet Muhammad (SAW) the God sent, the founder of Islam and an undisputable best exemplary leader of mankind said, the real property of all Muslims is knowledge acquisition, and anywhere any Muslim get it, he or she should grab it.
“In addition the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, seeking knowledge is compulsory for both male and female Muslim. Last but not least, he said, try to seek knowledge even if it is as far as going to China, he said this since about 1445 Lunar years ago” he said.
He added: “Being Arabia world at one end of the global end and China at the other, which is thousands of miles untill today. All the aforementioned statements of the prophet of Islam proof that Western, Northern, Eastern, Southern educations are meant for humanity at large, not only Muslims so as to be well informed.”
However on the call for a new Nigeria, the Islamic scholar charged Nigerian leaders not to neglect the holy books with which they were sworn in or will be sworn in in order to avoid God’s wrath.

 

