Islamic State claims responsibility for Baghdad’s suicide attack

Islamic State claimed responsibility early on Friday for Baghdad’s suicide attack, via the group’s Amaq news agency on its Telegram channel.
Two men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years, authorities said, describing it as a possible sign of the reactivation of Islamic State, reports Reuters.

