Islamic State leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, killed in Syria, US says

The leader of the Islamic State (IS) group, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, has been killed in an overnight US Special Forces raid in north-western Syria, senior US officials say. “Thanks to the skill and bravery of our armed forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi,” President Joe Biden said.

Qurayshi detonated a bomb that killed him and members of his own family, administration officials told US media. Syrian first responders said they found the bodies of 13 people after the raid. Several US helicopters reportedly landed on the outskirts of the opposition- held town of Atmeh, which is in northern Idlib province and is close to the border with Turkey, around midnight yesterday (22:00 GMT on Wednesday), reports the BBC. Local sources said the troops faced stiff resistance on the ground, and that they came under fire from heavy anti-aircraft guns mounted on vehicles. Gunfire and shelling were heard for two hours before the helicopters left.

The New York Times reported that one helicopter was abandoned after suffering a mechanical problem, and that it was later destroyed in a US air strike. Photos of the wreckage have been posted online. President Biden said all Americans involved had returned safely from the operation, which he declared would “protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place”.

